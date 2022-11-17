Ranbir Kapoor had the ‘best excuse not to hit the gym’ following daughter’s birth, but he ‘smashed every single session’

Trainer and coach Drew Neal is happy and proud to see new father Ranbir Kapoor — who recently welcomed home his baby daughter — hitting the gym. The trainer, who has been working with the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor, expressed his excitement in a photo that he shared on Instagram.

“This guy probably had the best excuse not to hit the gym this week after the birth of his baby daughter. However, he didn’t skip a beat and smashed every single session,” Drew captioned the post, while congratulating Alia Bhatt and Ranbir.

While the duo refrained from sharing any details of their workouts, the Brahmastra actor, who is not on social media, has often impressed us with his gym skills.

Previously, his trainer Shivoham opened up about the actor’s love for working out, “I love how you are open to different school of thoughts when it comes to training. We have done everything from freehand, movement, gymnastic, strength and also old school body building.”

In a chat with his trainer, Ranbir also spoke about doing functional training, mix of weights, and also a lot of framework or expert-led training sessions. “It has been a lifestyle change for me. Since it becomes quite difficult to lose weight as we grow older, we have experimented with all kinds of diet — low carb, no carb, high carb etc. It has really helped me to understand my body better,” the 40-year-old said, adding that a variety of workouts keep him hooked. “Otherwise, gym is a little boring,” he said.

Not long ago, some unseen pictures of Ranbir Kapoor from the audition of Brahmastra went viral on social media. Originally shared by his other trainer Kunal Gir, the shirtless pictures of the actor were also re-shared by his mother, Neetu Kapoor.

Ranbir’s chiselled physique, replete with his six-pack abs, had all fitness enthusiasts go weak in their knees. “This one is for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans. These are unseen pics taken during a look test in Bulgaria,” Gir had captioned the pictures.

Feeling inspired to hit the gym?

Here’s what you need to keep in mind.

“Following a healthy diet routine and lifestyle, being active 5-6 times a week, sleeping well, ensuring you aren’t deficient in any vitamin/mineral is a good way to begin your health journey. However, if you want your results to stay, consistency is the key,” said Mihira A R Khopkar, celebrity, sports, and Olympics nutritionist.

