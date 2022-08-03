scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

‘Hats off to you’: Trainer praises Maniesh Paul’s commitment to fitness

"I have seen this guy working for more than 16 hours, getting sleep for four hours; but he makes it to his routine of workouts," he wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 10:50:52 am
maniesh paulManiesh Paul is a fitness buff (Source: Maniesh Paul/Instagram)

The success of any fitness program primarily depends on the practitioner’s dedication and consistency. As such, praising actor Maniesh Paul’s commitment to fitness, his trainer Praveen Nair wrote an inspiring note on Instagram.

“A man who balances everything very well, and that is what makes you a successful person. Have seen him playing a wonderful family man, then taking out time for his skills and constantly working on making him(self) a better person and actor. I have seen this guy working for more than 16 hours, getting sleep for four hours, but he makes it to his routine of workouts and commitments towards his fitness no matter what. Hats off to you Paully, keep motivating all of us,” said Nair.

He also shared a compilation video of the Jug Jug Jeeyo actor doing a mix of back, biceps, and triceps workouts at the gym.

Why sticking to your fitness routine matters?

“One session will not make or break your body. Consistent work over a long period of time is what will give you the results you desire. Also, you can only be consistent if you’re being good to your body,” said Sohrab Khushrushahi, the founder of SOHFIT in an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com.

According to him, the simpler you keep your fitness routine, the more chance you have to succeed. “The end result is never in our hands, the process is. And if we focus all our energy in just staying on course, we will get to where we want to be,” Khushrushahi concluded.

