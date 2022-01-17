Fitness alert: Find out if you should workout when sick

Many fitness enthusiasts continue to exercise even on days they do not feel well thinking that not working out may put a dent on their goals. But should one exercise when not feeling well? Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shared a note expressing that one must rest when the body demands so.

“When it comes to training when you’re feeling sick or have a cold, I always say that rest is best. There are a few reasons why.”

“Think about it. When you’re sick, your body is working so hard to try and make you better, so you should rest as much as possible and eat well to give yourself the best chance to recover,” she mentioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines)

Instead of believing in myths like ‘sweating out’ a cold, one should take a break, mentioned Itsines even if it means “missing some days of training”.

“You can definitely delay your recovery time by over-exerting your body, and I’ve learnt this the hard way! There is no such thing as ‘sweating out’ a cold, and you can also make others unwell around you if you’re planning on going to the gym when you’re sick,” she added, while highlighting the need to “slow down”.

ALSO READ | Tips for self care over the weekend

How to get back once better?

When starting exercise after an illness, it is equally necessary to take it slow. “When you start to feel better, you can try a bit of light exercise, but ease yourself back into it. I normally start with a light walk or one of the de-stress sessions to see how my energy levels feel. You definitely need to listen to your body and gauge how you’re feeling… and be honest with yourself. Don’t jump straight back into your normal training, just slowly build your strength back up,” she said.

She also highlighted the need to check with one’s doctor before resuming exercise.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!