66 and strong: Grandmother’s workout with her granddaughter is a lesson in ageing strong

Age doesn’t define you, but your mindset does. That’s what we saw with certified fitness trainer Renu Sidhu, whose latest workout holding her granddaughter has gone viral on social media. “Celebrating my 66th birthday working out with my granddaughter,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Adding, she wrote in the caption, “Strong roots grow strong branches! I want my granddaughter to grow up seeing strength not as an option, but as a standard. That building muscle isn’t just about looking fit, but about creating a foundation of health that lasts a lifetime. I lift today so I can keep up with her tomorrow. Showing up for myself means I can show up for her too. I want a future with my granddaughter that is filled with ‘yes’, yes to running, yes to playing, and yes to keeping up with every single milestone of hers.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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In the video, the sexagenarian does a mix of squats, kettlebell lunges, and bench presses while holding her granddaughter.

Responding to one of the user’s questions about when she started, Renu said, “Athlete from school time and started lifting weights at 54”.

Her diet incorporates complex carbs (Photo: Freepik) Her diet incorporates complex carbs (Photo: Freepik)

On her diet, she responded to another user, “I always aim for home-cooked meals with a balance of proteins, fats and complex carbs.”

Dr Mrinal Prakash, orthopaedics (joint replacement and sports injury specialist), KIMS Hospitals Thane, called it “impressive display of strength”, but from a medical perspective, the more important point is that she appears to have built the strength and control required for these movements over time. “Exercises such as squats, Bulgarian split squats and hip thrusts challenge the hips, thighs and core. Adding the weight of another person makes the exercise considerably more demanding, so this should not be treated as a routine that every older adult can immediately replicate,” said Dr Mrinal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renu Sidhu (@renu.sidhu)

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The body has to stabilise itself while managing an uneven and moving load, which can increase the demand on the muscles of the legs, hips and trunk.

Age by itself is not a contraindication to strength training. Dr Mrinal stressed that what matters is a person’s conditioning, balance, joint health and ability to control the movement. “Someone who has trained consistently may be capable of advanced exercises, while a beginner may need a much simpler version. The exercise should always match the individual’s capacity,” said Dr Mrinal.

What is the biggest risk if older adults try to copy such videos?

The biggest problem is skipping the progression. “A person may see the final exercise but not the years of training that made it possible. Suddenly adding a heavy or moving load can put excessive stress on the knees, hips, lower back or ankles. There is also an increased risk of losing balance when the load is another person,” said Dr Mrinal.

How can older adults safely begin strength training?

Start with movements that have a clear functional purpose—sit-to-stand exercises, supported squats, step-ups, calf raises and controlled hip-hinge movements. “Begin with bodyweight or light resistance and increase the challenge gradually. If someone has significant joint pain, osteoporosis, a previous orthopaedic surgery or a history of falls, an assessment before starting is sensible,” said Dr Mrinal.

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Being able to squat, climb stairs, get up from the floor and carry objects and even a child comfortably are meaningful markers of functional fitness. “Her workout is a reminder that strength training can remain part of an active life well beyond middle age,” said Dr Mrinal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.