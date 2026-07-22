Trainer recalls Aamir Khan’s 3 am workouts for Laal Singh Chaddha

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Fitness trainer Shivoham recently shared that actor Aamir Khan used to train at 3 am for Laal Singh Chaddha. “He used to wake up at 3 am for training. He used to train at 3-4 am and then get ready with makeup afterwards, which would take 3-3.5 hours before filming began. So, thinking of all that, he used to say, ‘Shiv, let’s train at 3’. These sacrifices are there in their lives too,” the trainer shared on his YouTube channel.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Intrigued by the anecdote, we asked an expert about training at unconventional hours.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that this instance highlights the extraordinary discipline and commitment often required for major physical transformations in the film industry. “While the timing may seem unusual, the real takeaway is not the hour of the workout but the consistency behind it,” said Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, the best time to exercise is the time that fits an individual’s schedule and can be followed consistently. “Whether someone trains at 6 am, 3 pm, or even 3 am due to work commitments, the long-term health benefits primarily come from regular physical activity rather than a specific clock time,” said Goyal.
Goyal affirmed that training at unconventional hours may be necessary for actors, athletes, healthcare workers, or individuals with demanding schedules. “However, it is important that such routines do not compromise sleep duration and recovery. Adults generally require 7–9 hours of quality sleep, as muscle repair, hormone regulation, and recovery largely occur during sleep,” said Goyal.
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Another key aspect of training at odd hours is nutrition. “Exercising after prolonged fasting or during the night may require careful planning of hydration, protein intake, and overall energy consumption to support performance and recovery. Skipping recovery nutrition can reduce training effectiveness and increase fatigue.”
Goyal said that transformations always reflect a combination of structured workouts, disciplined nutrition, adequate recovery, and unwavering consistency rather than relying on any single strategy. “His trainer’s anecdote simply demonstrates the lengths professionals sometimes go to meet the physical demands of a role,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.