Trainer recalls Aamir Khan’s 3 am workouts for Laal Singh Chaddha

Fitness trainer Shivoham recently shared that actor Aamir Khan used to train at 3 am for Laal Singh Chaddha. “He used to wake up at 3 am for training. He used to train at 3-4 am and then get ready with makeup afterwards, which would take 3-3.5 hours before filming began. So, thinking of all that, he used to say, ‘Shiv, let’s train at 3’. These sacrifices are there in their lives too,” the trainer shared on his YouTube channel.

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