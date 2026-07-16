Fitness trainer shares 3 cardio methods to lose fat: ‘Choose according to your purpose’

Which is the best way to lose body fat? (Magnific)

LA-based fitness trainer Helena Hamster’s recent Instagram post highlights multiple ways of losing fat. And while all cardio workouts are good for this purpose, she believes the key lies in choosing one “according to your purpose!” she added in the caption of her video, which shows her running on the treadmill, incline walking, and using the StairMaster as go-to options.

Hamster says that if you take a 30-minute window, you end up burning 390 calories by running, 150 by incline walking and 240 by using the Stairmaster.

But here’s the catch: not all of them target your visceral fat, or the deeper fat surrounding internal organs like the liver and intestines that gives the abdomen a firm, protruding appearance.