Fitness trainer shares 3 cardio methods to lose fat: ‘Choose according to your purpose’

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LA-based fitness trainer Helena Hamster’s recent Instagram post highlights multiple ways of losing fat. And while all cardio workouts are good for this purpose, she believes the key lies in choosing one “according to your purpose!” she added in the caption of her video, which shows her running on the treadmill, incline walking, and using the StairMaster as go-to options.
Hamster says that if you take a 30-minute window, you end up burning 390 calories by running, 150 by incline walking and 240 by using the Stairmaster.
But here’s the catch: not all of them target your visceral fat, or the deeper fat surrounding internal organs like the liver and intestines that gives the abdomen a firm, protruding appearance.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
Concurring, Dr Shreyas Katharani, HOD – Physiotherapy, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, says that fat loss is not just about burning calories — it’s about choosing the right kind of activity that fits into your daily life and targets the right type of fat.
The methods she mentioned — running, incline walking, and using the Stairmaster — work differently. Here’s how:
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• Burns about 390 calories in 30 minutes.
• Works mainly on surface fat but does not strongly target the deeper belly fat (visceral fat) that is linked to heart disease and diabetes.
• Leaves you tired and requires longer recovery, so you cannot do it every day.
• Best suited for people who want quick calorie burn in limited time and already have good stamina.
• Burns about 150 calories in 30 minutes.
• Directly targets visceral fat, which is more harmful for long‑term health.
• Gentle on the body, requires no recovery, and can be done daily.
• Ideal for beginners, older adults, or anyone looking for a safe and consistent routine.
• Burns about 240 calories in 30 minutes.
• Uses stored glycogen heavily but still promotes fat loss.
• Recovery needs are moderate—more demanding than walking but less exhausting than running.
• Works well for people who want a balance between calorie burn and fat targeting.
Dr Katharani says that if you are short on time and want maximum calorie burn, running is effective. “If your main goal is reducing harmful belly fat safely, incline walking is the best choice. And if you want something in between, the Stairmaster gives a balanced option,” he concludes.
According to him, beginners should start with incline walking, while those with more fitness experience can add Stairmaster or running.
Before you make a final choice, Dr Katharani suggests some tips to keep in mind:
Bottom line, Dr Katharani says that just like choosing between train, walk, or stairs depends on your time and energy, choosing a workout depends on your fitness level, health goals, and lifestyle.
“Running burns the most calories quickly, incline walking safely reduces harmful belly fat, and the Stairmaster balances both,” he informs, adding that the most effective plan is combining one of these with strength training and healthy eating, so fat loss becomes part of everyday life rather than a short‑term effort.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.