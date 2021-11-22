Soha Ali Khan makes ‘no excuses’ as she sets massive fitness goals

Most celebrities have embraced fitness as an integral part of their lives. She may have started late, but Soha Ali Khan has been dedicated to her daily workouts and often gives her social media followers a glimpse of the same.

As such, the Rang De Basanti actor was recently seen working out with battle ropes, tractor tyre, and also doing some incredible bodyweight exercises.

Take a look!

Along with increasing strength and aiding fat loss, practicing with battle ropes, an intense cardio workout, helps develop muscular strength. Tire flipping is known to be extremely good for working out the entire lower body when done with proper form. This includes the back, hamstrings, and glutes. What more? The strength training exercise also works out the trapezius muscles and the deltoids.

The mother of one has a strong fitness game — a combination of bodyweight exercises, cardio, and strength training.

“A well-designed cardio and strength training programme can help in achieving a well-toned body. Many studies have shown that strength training helps burn more fat and put on lean muscle as opposed to just doing cardio,” said Sameeran Chetia, certified fitness trainer, K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences.

When we do strength training or lift weights, the muscle fibres in our body break down. In order to rebuild these, one requires proper rest and recovery. Doing regular weight training has been shown to improve the quality of sleep too, which keeps one active and able to work efficiently, experts say.

