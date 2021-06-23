Do you know what Milind Soman’s top 10 parameters for fitness are?

Amid the pandemic, we all have upped our fitness games to maintain health and immunity levels to fight the virus. Many celebrities also often take to social media to share effective diet tips and workout routines with followers and fans. As such, Milind Soman, who is known to be a fitness aficionado, had sometime back shared what fitness means to him.

Taking to Instagram, Milind Soman, who has also recovered from Covid-19 in the recent past, said how there is “so much discussion on fitness nowadays!” “Fitness to me has always been more than six-packs and biceps. Fitness starts and ends in the mind, which is the weakest part of most of us, and the body follows where the mind leads. Sometimes to great heights, sometimes to destruction, the choice is mine,” he added.

Fitness can be evaluated as abilities according to several parameters, he said, adding “and my personal top ten are, in order of importance”:

*Patience with myself

*Tolerance of other people’s ideas and beliefs

*Acceptance of the working and balance of nature

*Understanding myself and other people better so as to create positivity in every relationship.

*Focus on what needs to be done

*Clarity of thought and purpose

*Ability to choose the path and goal that I believe is best for myself

*Ability to prioritise things I need to do to achieve any goal I set for myself.

*Ability to adapt mentally and physically to changing situations.

*Ability to physically be and live my life the way I want, even if it’s just hanging.

“Development of all these abilities require constant and regular effort from me if I wish to be fit for life,” he expressed alongside a video of himself where he can be seen hanging on a bar.

The 54-year-old has been an advocate of healthy and simple living. On popular demand, he had also shared what he eats in a day from breakfast to dinner. He has also been regularly sharing updates about his practice sessions post-Covid recovery.

Watch.

What is your idea of fitness?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle