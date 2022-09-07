Fitness motivation: All Soha Ali Khan needs for a workout session is ‘a ball and a wall’

Many people are of the opinion that working out does not involve a lot of paraphernalia and that one can even do simple exercises at home with whatever is available to them. Soha Ali Khan seems to concur. The 43-year-old keeps sharing with her fans and followers on Instagram her workout routines, explaining how she manages to stay fit despite having a four-year-old at home. Children can be a handful at this age, but moms have to find the time to engage in some kind of activity in their sacred ‘me-time’.

Most of Soha’s workout routines seem to revolve around her home space and she ropes in whatever prop she finds at home. In one of her recent videos, the Rang De Basanti actor used a ball!

Wondering how a ball can be used for exercising? The actor showed that it is one prop that is great for balance. In her video, she balanced the ball on her nape, while balancing her body weight on her hands. Her feet rested on the wall behind her and the actor held this upside-down pose for a bit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Next, she also demonstrated another core workout, which involved her standing on a box. She proceeded to crawl forward on her hands with her legs resting on the box, before coming back up and standing erect. She did this a few times.

Then, Soha did another exercise involving the wall and the ball, for which she shifted her weight from one hand to another, while placing the ball on a little stand, her legs still resting against the wall.

“A ball and a wall is all you need,” the actor and author captioned the video, in which she wore a light brown camisole and a pair of stretchy gym pants and sneakers.

