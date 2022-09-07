scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Fitness motivation: All Soha Ali Khan needs for a workout session is ‘a ball and a wall’

The actor balanced the ball on her nape, while balancing her body weight on her hands

Soha Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan fitness, Soha Ali Khan workout, Soha Ali Khan exercise session, celeb fitness, indian express newsThe actor is a pro at finding everyday household objects to work out with. (Photo: Instagram/@sakpataudi)

Many people are of the opinion that working out does not involve a lot of paraphernalia and that one can even do simple exercises at home with whatever is available to them. Soha Ali Khan seems to concur. The 43-year-old keeps sharing with her fans and followers on Instagram her workout routines, explaining how she manages to stay fit despite having a four-year-old at home. Children can be a handful at this age, but moms have to find the time to engage in some kind of activity in their sacred ‘me-time’.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Most of Soha’s workout routines seem to revolve around her home space and she ropes in whatever prop she finds at home. In one of her recent videos, the Rang De Basanti actor used a ball!

ALSO READ |Soha Ali Khan amps up her fitness game with yoga blocks; here’s how you can, too

Wondering how a ball can be used for exercising? The actor showed that it is one prop that is great for balance. In her video, she balanced the ball on her nape, while balancing her body weight on her hands. Her feet rested on the wall behind her and the actor held this upside-down pose for a bit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Next, she also demonstrated another core workout, which involved her standing on a box. She proceeded to crawl forward on her hands with her legs resting on the box, before coming back up and standing erect. She did this a few times.

ALSO READ |When Disha Patani set massive fitness goals with barbell workouts

Then, Soha did another exercise involving the wall and the ball, for which she shifted her weight from one hand to another, while placing the ball on a little stand, her legs still resting against the wall.

“A ball and a wall is all you need,” the actor and author captioned the video, in which she wore a light brown camisole and a pair of stretchy gym pants and sneakers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Urban Flooding’ or ‘PM-S...
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...Premium
What Reliance’s move to acquire a majority stake in a solar softwar...
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 02:10:23 pm
Next Story

Jaimin Rajani’s debut, Cutting Loose, is still a work in progress

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough
Opinion

Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Cong, but why it may not be enough

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals
Watch

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's surprise midnight checks at govt hospitals

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Indian-origin Suella Braverman appointed UK Home Secretary

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Looking past Yogendra Yadav resignation, SKM plans to hit refresh

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Coal smuggling scam: CBI raids residence of Bengal Law Minister

Israel's flip-flop in journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

Israel's flip-flop in journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's killing

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

At threat from Pak floods, the 5,000-year-old heritage of Mohenjo Daro

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'
Mir Ranjan Negi on Arshdeep

'A player who fails is like a broken tree... without support will suffer'

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

Why you might have to pay more for the iPhone 14 series

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Alaya F on exchanging fashion advice with Pooja Bedi: ‘My mother and I are very different’

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

sabarmati river art installation
This art installation, on Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati river, wants you to take in the ‘visual joy’
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement