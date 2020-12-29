scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

Fitness magazine apologises for tweeting about ‘burning Christmas calories’

Its attempt to motivate people to share their exercise routine backfired, with social media users calling it out for writing something that could potentially trigger those with eating disorders.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 29, 2020 7:10:52 pm
fitness, women's fitness, body image, positive body image, negative body image, body positivity, weight loss, fitness magazine tweet, indian express newsWhile a lot of people have fitness as their agenda when they welcome a new year, a tweet asking them to "burn calories" they may have consumed during a celebratory occasion, can instill a sense of panic and negative body image. (Representational image/Source: Pixabay)

A women’s health magazine has had to apologise for a tweet that encouraged readers to “burn off those Christmas calories”.

The UK-based Women’s Fitness magazine tweeted December 27: “Are you getting out for a run, walk or cycle today? It’s a great day to burn off those Christmas calories… post your pics here!”

But, its attempt to motivate people to stay fit and share their exercise routine backfired, with social media users calling it out for writing something that could potentially trigger those with eating disorders.

Check out some of these reactions:

The magazine then had to issue an apology, and clarified it was only trying to encourage people to exercise and share their pictures.

“Sorry to anyone upset by our recent post about getting out and burning off Xmas calories. We were trying to encourage you to exercise, share your pics and to not to wait until January if you have fitness or weight-loss goals. We know that not everyone exercises for weight loss,” it wrote.

While a lot of people have fitness as their agenda when they welcome a new year, a tweet asking them to “burn calories” they may have consumed during a celebratory occasion, can instill a sense of panic and negative body image, especially for those who are impressionable or are already dealing with an eating disorder.

What is your opinion on this?

