Fitness magazine apologises for tweeting about ‘burning Christmas calories’

While a lot of people have fitness as their agenda when they welcome a new year, a tweet asking them to "burn calories" they may have consumed during a celebratory occasion, can instill a sense of panic and negative body image. (Representational image/Source: Pixabay)

A women’s health magazine has had to apologise for a tweet that encouraged readers to “burn off those Christmas calories”.

The UK-based Women’s Fitness magazine tweeted December 27: “Are you getting out for a run, walk or cycle today? It’s a great day to burn off those Christmas calories… post your pics here!”

Are you getting out for a run, walk or cycle today? It’s a great day to burn off those Christmas calories… post your pics here! pic.twitter.com/aG7vQIp9nu — Women’s Fitness mag (@WomensFitnessuk) December 27, 2020

But, its attempt to motivate people to stay fit and share their exercise routine backfired, with social media users calling it out for writing something that could potentially trigger those with eating disorders.

Check out some of these reactions:

I find it really sad that in 2020 you’re promoting the need to ‘burn off’ Christmas calories😢 I think that’s a very triggering and outdated message to be sharing. You’re encouraging women to work out from a place of guilt/shame which I think is very negative and dangerous — Stay Sassy 💕 (@stephelswood) December 27, 2020

PSA: no one needs to ‘burn off’ or feel guilty about Christmas calories!!!! I for one will not be moving today. see also: @stephelswood insta story. — Harriet Prior (@HarrietEPrior) December 27, 2020

As a mainstream fitness magazine, why not use the opportunity to promote the positive mental and physical health benefits to be gained from going outdoors/ exercise; improved mood, better sleep, more energy etc. Disappointing. 2/2 — Dr Sarah Vohra (@drsarahvohra) December 27, 2020

The magazine then had to issue an apology, and clarified it was only trying to encourage people to exercise and share their pictures.

Sorry to anyone upset by our recent post about getting out and burning off Xmas calories. We were trying to encourage you to exercise, share your pics and to not to wait until January if you have fitness or weight-loss goals. We know that not everyone exercises for weight loss. pic.twitter.com/sRTC4omxu8 — Women’s Fitness mag (@WomensFitnessuk) December 27, 2020

“Sorry to anyone upset by our recent post about getting out and burning off Xmas calories. We were trying to encourage you to exercise, share your pics and to not to wait until January if you have fitness or weight-loss goals. We know that not everyone exercises for weight loss,” it wrote.

While a lot of people have fitness as their agenda when they welcome a new year, a tweet asking them to “burn calories” they may have consumed during a celebratory occasion, can instill a sense of panic and negative body image, especially for those who are impressionable or are already dealing with an eating disorder.

What is your opinion on this?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle