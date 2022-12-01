Watch: Tiger Shroff flexes his back muscles (and makes them pop) with effortless ease

Trust Tiger Shroff to always set fitness goals and also inspire with his jaw-dropping flexibility. In keeping with the same, the Baaghi actor was recently seen taking his gym sessions many notches higher with his back workout.

In a video shared by his trainer Rajendra Dhole on his Instagram Stories, Tiger could be seen flexing the muscles of the back in a pull-up workout. Take a look.

Dhole captioned the video “#Inspired”, in which a bare-chested Tiger can be seen pulling himself up towards the bar using his back, such that the bar is at chest level.

For the unversed, pull-ups are an amazing bodyweight movement that help build upper-body strength. “It is a compound movement that involves multiple muscle groups and is one of the best back-strengthening exercises,” said certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia.

“The best way to perform this movement is by hanging from a pull-up bar and trying to pull yourself up to the chin level. During the movement, try to engage the muscles in your arms and back. When performed the right way, pull-ups help in strengthening the biceps, forearms, and core muscles,” Chetia told indianexpress.com.

Another benefit you get from doing pull-ups is grip strength, which can help in performing day-to-day activities better, he added. “It is a very simple movement but is extremely effective and comes with loads of benefits,” he mentioned, adding that before jumping on the practice, “always remember to start slow with proper warm-up stretches.”

Risking an injury is simply not worth it. “A good way to amp up the intensity and challenge yourself would be to gradually increase your workout volume and do more reps,” said Miten Kakaiya, fitness coach and founder of Miten Says Fitness.

However, this is not the first time Tiger has showed off his might. Previously, the 32-year-old was seen lifting 220 kilos.

“Hi again 220 kgs…could have played a little longer with you if my wrist straps didn’t rip off,” wrote Tiger on Instagram.

Dhole also commented, “It was always a paper for you, 220+ kgs club member”.

