Want some fitness inspiration? Sara Ali Khan shows how to box your way to health

If you thought Bollywood celebs are all about fashion, then think again. Proving that nothing beats a good workout, they are often seen posting exercise videos to inspire their fans. Here’s a video of actor Sara Ali Khan in which she was seen boxing as part of her workout regime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Oct 18, 2019 at 9:16pm PDT

Advertising

While boxing is a martial art and a combat sport, it is also known to be a great workout because of its intensive nature. Not just that, people are drawn to boxing as a workout because it’s fun and enjoyable, and it promises drastic improvement to overall health and wellness. For those looking to lose weight and get fit, boxing could help as it combines pad and bag work, skipping and ground work, which are all aerobic exercises.

ALSO READ | Vaani Kapoor reveals how she prepped for War; gives major fitness goals

Burn more calories, faster and the fun way

While cardio is known to be a great way to reduce weight, simply sweating it out on a treadmill can become repetitive and boring. In comparison, boxing strengthens cardiovascular muscles and improves endurance.

Advertising

The rigorous pad work exercises followed by the constant fast-paced repetition of throwing punches is great in developing enhanced aerobic and anaerobic respiration.

Engages the whole body

Boxing is known to be a full body workout as it involves head movement and footwork, defensive techniques such as bobbing and weaving, as well as workouts to develop power and speed. It engages the entire upper body core muscles and lower body.

Better hand-eye coordination

Hand-eye coordination plays an important role in improving motor skills. Individuals with good hand-eye coordination tend to have faster reflexes and reaction times. Boxing can help hone hand-eye coordination as punching a speed bag or sparring with a partner involves one to react to fast movements.

ALSO READ | Secret of Jacqueline Fernandez’ fitness revealed; read here

Relieves stress

According to a study published in Neuropsychopharmacology, people who are engaged in high-intensity workouts for an hour released significantly more endorphins than those who spent an hour on moderate exercise. Boxing is high intensive and a great way to help beat stress.

Endurance improves

Experts say that like with any regular cardio exercise regimen, benefits like increased blood flow, a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and a sharper mind is possible.