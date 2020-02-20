Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s throwback parkour video is goals; take a look

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first attempt at parkour is a must-watch. (Photo: B Positive/Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first attempt at parkour is a must-watch. (Photo: B Positive/Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you think exploring an uncharted territory is not your cup of tea, you clearly need some inspiration as it is one of the most important pre-requisites when it comes to giving your best on the fitness front. This throwback video of actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu will surely inspire you to climb up your way to success (pun intended).

Prabhu, who is all set to enter the Hindi entertainment web space with Family Man 2, can be seen giving parkour a try with trainer Abhinav Kumar Singh.

Using an iron bar and her will to try something new, the actor can be seen performing a climbing stunt that’s neatly performed, considering it’s her first attempt.

In case you didn’t know about parkour, here’s what you should know

As a training discipline which uses movement and works on the body on all levels, parkour requires practitioners to get from one point to another in a complex environment without assistive equipment, and in the fastest and efficient way possible.

It finds its origins from a military obstacle course training. Developed in the 1980s by Raymond and David Belle, parkour includes various forms of athletics such as free-running, climbing, leaping, swinging and jumping across and over obstacles which can be practised alone or in a group by practitioners who are also called tracers or traceurs.

Here’s how parkour can help with the help of a good instructor.

Parkour is said to improve flexibility and stamina as well as build strength. It is in fact, an all-round fitness activity.

As a full-body workout, it helps improve cardiovascular endurance, increases bone strength, boosts confidence and builds core strength. One’s obstacle-taking ability is also improved.

The skill-related fitness routine is a must-try for those looking to challenge themselves as it helps to clear one course or obstacles in multiple ways. This promotes quick-thinking skills and helps one to think on their feet.

