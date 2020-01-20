Level up your fitness routine with this core exercise; Minissha Lamba shows how

Minissha Lamba has been sharing her workout videos. (Photo: Minissha Lamba/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Minissha Lamba has been sharing her workout videos. (Photo: Minissha Lamba/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Can you make your regular exercise session more engaging and challenging? The answer is in the affirmative considering you can make the session more exciting by piling on challenges by including variations in your daily exercise routine. Don’t believe us? Take a look at actor Minissha Lamba’s recent workout.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actor can be seen doing jumping squats albeit with movement. Breaking the monotony of a gym routine, Lamba chose an outside setting.

Though the exercise might look simple at first glance, it isn’t an easy. However, it is quite effective in toning down the glutes and quads.

Here is how jumping squats and their incredible number of variations can help you level up your fitness routine

Jump squats are essential to plyometric exercises like box jumps, and even in complex multi-joint exercises like power cleans. They are not just about the whole core but the lower body as well. The simple exercise is effective for abs, glutes, hamstrings and lower back.

How to do a jump squat

To perform the jump squat, all one needs is one’s bodyweight. Ensure you have a stable surface to land on when leaping-up as there might be chances of landing awkwardly.

*Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart and the toes pointing slightly outwards.

*Inhale as you lower your hips back and down gently into a standard squat position.

*Aim to keep the thighs slightly higher than your knees. Then, exhale and leap upward.

*While in the air, keep core engaged to prevent the body from rotating.

*Land gently on the ground back into the squat position.

Why should you do a jump squat?

Jump squats not only increase the intensity but also improve upper and lower body strength. Such power enables athletes to takeoff faster, and move much quicker. It also helps one in everyday activities like lifting heavy objects or standing and sitting with a correct posture.

The flexibility of the entire body is enhanced considering that the fluid motion helps prevent injuries in the ankles and hips.

Helps burn more calories than regular squats and muscle up the body. Though both a jump squat and a regular squat build upper and lower body strength, jump squats add an extra cardio component, which helps burn more calories at a faster pace.

What core exercises do you perform?

