Sonu Sood confesses to being a fitness freak, admitting he hadn’t taken a day off from gym until 10-15 days ago: ‘For the first time in so many years…’

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Sonu Sood, 52, recently revealed that he has always worked out — seven days a week — until just a few days ago, when he decided to slightly tweak his routine. “For all these years, I have been working out seven days a week. Since college. It’s waking up, brushing, and going to the gym. Now, I have started taking a day off in a week from the gym for the past 10-15 days, something I never did before,” Sood told singer and actor Sophie Choudry, on Famously Fit with Sophie talk show on Amazon MX Player.
He continued, “For the past 10-15 days, I have been exploring whether I am doing everything right, but there’s something that I’m missing. I did some research, spoke to my trainers, and told them I want to break this pattern. They said, rest for a day. So, for the first time in so many years, I thought, let’s rest for a day in a week and see what happens.”
He also spoke about how, after undergoing surgery, he was back in the gym in three months, “didn’t even put on a single kg”. During the conversation, he admitted to doing “100 pushups as a warm-up”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from his candid admission, we reached out to an expert to understand the concept of rest in training that many fitness enthusiasts often ignore.
“From a clinical perspective, continuous high-intensity workouts without adequate recovery can lead to overtraining syndrome. This may present as persistent fatigue, reduced performance, disturbed sleep, irritability, and even hormonal imbalances, such as elevated cortisol levels. The body does not actually build strength during workouts; it builds it during recovery,” said Garima Goyal, consultant dietitian and fitness expert.
According to Goyal, introducing a weekly rest day allows muscles to repair and rebuild, improves glycogen restoration, and supports nervous system recovery. “This is especially important for individuals who train intensely or have been following a no-break routine for long periods. Without rest, the risk of injuries, burnout, and plateaus increases significantly.”
What makes this shift important is the mindset change. “Many people associate progress with ‘doing more’, but scientifically, strategic recovery improves performance. Even elite athletes incorporate rest days, deload weeks, and active recovery sessions to optimise results,” said Goyal.
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A rest day does not necessarily mean complete inactivity. “Light movement like walking, stretching, or mobility work can support circulation and reduce stiffness without putting stress on the body. This balance helps maintain consistency without overloading the system,” Goyal said.
Nutrition also plays a crucial role on rest days. “Adequate protein intake continues to support muscle repair, while balanced meals help maintain energy levels and prevent unnecessary cravings that can come from extreme fatigue.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.