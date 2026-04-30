Sonu Sood confesses to being a fitness freak, admitting he hadn’t taken a day off from gym until 10-15 days ago: ‘For the first time in so many years…’

Sonu Sood, 52, recently revealed that he has always worked out — seven days a week — until just a few days ago, when he decided to slightly tweak his routine. “For all these years, I have been working out seven days a week. Since college. It’s waking up, brushing, and going to the gym. Now, I have started taking a day off in a week from the gym for the past 10-15 days, something I never did before,” Sood told singer and actor Sophie Choudry, on Famously Fit with Sophie talk show on Amazon MX Player.

He continued, “For the past 10-15 days, I have been exploring whether I am doing everything right, but there’s something that I’m missing. I did some research, spoke to my trainers, and told them I want to break this pattern. They said, rest for a day. So, for the first time in so many years, I thought, let’s rest for a day in a week and see what happens.”