Fitness alert: This is how Disha Patani is ‘dusting off the rust’

Disha Patani loves to share snippets from her fitness sessions — which include a variety of flexibility and strength workouts — on social media. In a similar vein, the Yodha actor shared a glimpse of her practicing air kicks.

“Dusting off the rust,” Disha captioned a video in which she can be seen doing a 360-round kick. In another video, the 30-year-old made sure to show off her strength as she attempted a turning kick.

She was also seen turning and then taking a jump with her left leg to kick with her right leg, on the wall.

Watch.

According to experts, kicks help tone the hips, thighs, and belly. A good form of cardio workout, kicks not only help lose weight but also tone the lower body muscles.

Flexibility is of utmost importance when performing air kicks, stressed Rakhi Chaudhary, a wrestler, CrossFit and gym trainer, adding that with regular practice, it helps improve posture and endurance, and also become more flexible.

“If the practitioner is attempting to hit an object, it would require more power, speed, and regular practice,” the trainer said in an earlier interaction with this portal. With the knee kept straight and proper balance, the foot should land firmly, but softly on the ground — something which requires regular practice to perfect, shared Chaudhary.

Disha, who is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast, has been practicing different types of kicks.

Take a look.

In one instance, she tried B-twist, also called butterfly twist, that is considered a basic acrobatic move.

In another, she aced triple kicks and was even lauded by fellow fitness enthusiast and friend Tiger Shroff who commented: ‘clean af’.

In yet another video where she can be seen jumping to pull off the air kick, Shroff commented, “Damn. Wish I could stay in the air for that long”.

Inspired much? Here’s what makes for a good exercise mix

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends five hours per week of moderate exercise or 2.5 hours of intense exercise or combination of the two for an adult, Dr Richa Kulkarni, chief consulting physiotherapist, KINESIS- Sports Rehab and Physiotherapy Clinic, Pune, mentioned that depending on various factors like age and health of the individual, an optimal balance of aerobic and strength training, along with flexibility exercises, makes for a good mix.

Dr Kulkarni shared:

*Can increase the number of sets or reps.

*Can try and increase the duration of the exercise.

*Decrease the rest between exercises.

*Increase resistance workouts using your body weight, kettlebell, medicine ball etc.

*Slow down or speed up the motion.

*Try high intensity workout on one day and a full fledged full body toning the following day.

