scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Fitness alert: This is how Disha Patani is ‘dusting off the rust’

Disha Patani aces air kicks like a pro in her latest videos

disha pataniDisha Patani loves her air kick sessions; watch (Source: Disha Patani/Instagram)

Disha Patani loves to share snippets from her fitness sessions — which include a variety of flexibility and strength workouts — on social media. In a similar vein, the Yodha actor shared a glimpse of her practicing air kicks.

“Dusting off the rust,” Disha captioned a video in which she can be seen doing a 360-round kick. In another video, the 30-year-old made sure to show off her strength as she attempted a turning kick.

She was also seen turning and then taking a jump with her left leg to kick with her right leg, on the wall.

Also Read |Watch: Disha Patani flaunts toned back muscles in workout video

Watch.

According to experts, kicks help tone the hips, thighs, and belly. A good form of cardio workout, kicks not only help lose weight but also tone the lower body muscles.

Flexibility is of utmost importance when performing air kicks, stressed Rakhi Chaudhary, a wrestler, CrossFit and gym trainer, adding that with regular practice, it helps improve posture and endurance, and also become more flexible.

“If the practitioner is attempting to hit an object, it would require more power, speed, and regular practice,” the trainer said in an earlier interaction with this portal. With the knee kept straight and proper balance, the foot should land firmly, but softly on the ground — something which requires regular practice to perfect, shared Chaudhary.

Disha, who is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast, has been practicing different types of kicks.

Take a look.

In one instance, she tried B-twist, also called butterfly twist, that is considered a basic acrobatic move.

In another, she aced triple kicks and was even lauded by fellow fitness enthusiast and friend Tiger Shroff who commented: ‘clean af’.

In yet another video where she can be seen jumping to pull off the air kick, Shroff commented, “Damn. Wish I could stay in the air for that long”.

Also Read |Disha Patani pulls 80 kg of weight while doing the rack pull workout; watch

Inspired much? Here’s what makes for a good exercise mix

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends five hours per week of moderate exercise or 2.5 hours of intense exercise or combination of the two for an adult, Dr Richa Kulkarni, chief consulting physiotherapist, KINESIS- Sports Rehab and Physiotherapy Clinic, Pune, mentioned that depending on various factors like age and health of the individual, an optimal balance of aerobic and strength training, along with flexibility exercises, makes for a good mix.

Dr Kulkarni shared:

Advertisement

*Can increase the number of sets or reps.
*Can try and increase the duration of the exercise.
*Decrease the rest between exercises.
*Increase resistance workouts using your body weight, kettlebell, medicine ball etc.
*Slow down or speed up the motion.
*Try high intensity workout on one day and a full fledged full body toning the following day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...Premium
Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh: Young guns caught in keen ‘battles of prestige’ ...
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...Premium
Pension bill exceeded salary & wages spending for Centre, 3 states: ...
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechsPremium
Digital lending: No clarity, awaiting RBI response, say bank & fintechs
Delhi Confidential: In BJP’s list of campaigning CMs in Gujarat, an...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In BJP’s list of campaigning CMs in Gujarat, an...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 09:10:58 am
Next Story

FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 16 Live Updates: Brazil take on Korea, Japan lock horns against Croatia

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Style alert: A look at the sartorially-sound wardrobe of Sonam Kapoor
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close