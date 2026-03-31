Fitness coach shares a 16-point cheat sheet to help you lose 30 pounds in 90 days: ‘Get serious about tracking’

Fitness coach and content creator Dan Go recently shared a 16-point weight loss plan on Instagram to help people lose 30 pounds in three months. He outlined a structured routine that focuses on eating patterns, training, sleep, hydration and consistent tracking of progress.

One of his first recommendations is about meal timing. According to Dan, people should “stop eating at least three to five hours before bed,” explaining that this helps prevent late-night food choices and improves sleep quality, which can influence hunger levels the next day. He also emphasised setting a clear calorie target, suggesting a simple formula: multiply body weight by 12 to estimate daily calorie intake. For protein, he recommends multiplying body weight by seven to determine the grams needed daily to maintain muscle while losing fat.

His meal plan prioritises nutrient-dense foods such as Greek yoghurt, lean beef, chicken, turkey, fatty fish, eggs, cottage cheese, leafy greens, potatoes, shellfish, beans, lentils, fruits like berries and apples, and vegetables including cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, peppers and cucumbers. He also recommends eating two to three meals a day: the first within the first two hours after waking, the last three to five hours before bed, and the second in between.

Hydration also plays a role in his plan: he advises drinking 500 ml of water in the morning and drinking water before and after meals to help manage hunger, though he suggests stopping water intake two hours before bedtime.

Physical activity forms another major component of the routine. Dan recommends, “Do 3 strength training workouts a week with one day of rest between them,” with “aiming to add 5lbs or more reps” in each gym session. Alongside this, he advises aiming for 8,000 to 10,000 steps daily, suggesting tools like an under-the-desk treadmill or walking meetings for those with desk jobs.

Sleep and recovery are also emphasised. Finally, he says, “get serious about tracking,” suggesting people track their weight daily (using a seven-day average), and keep a journal documenting the transformation process.

Losing 30 pounds in three months: How realistic and safe is this target for the average person?

Sadhna Singh, senior fitness and lifestyle consultant at HereNow Official, tells indianexpress.com, “Losing around 30 pounds in three months is possible for some individuals, particularly those starting with higher body fat levels, but it is quite aggressive for the average person. From a health and metabolic standpoint, a sustainable rate of weight loss is usually about 0.5 to 1 kilogram per week. Faster weight loss can sometimes lead to muscle loss, fatigue and metabolic slowdown if nutrition and training are not properly managed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Go | High Performance Health Coach (@coachdango)

She adds that what matters more than the number on the scale is whether the weight lost is primarily body fat while muscle mass is preserved. That requires adequate protein intake, strength training and a well-structured calorie deficit. Rapid transformation plans circulating online often overlook individual factors such as metabolism, medical history and lifestyle. For most people, gradual fat loss combined with sustainable habits is safer and far more effective for maintaining results long term.

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On meal timing, protein intake, calorie calculations and limiting meals to two or three per day

Most effective fat loss strategies are built around maintaining a consistent calorie deficit while preserving muscle mass. “Tracking calories can help people understand their intake and create better awareness of portion sizes. Protein intake is particularly important because it improves satiety and helps maintain muscle during weight loss,” states Singh.

He continues, “Meal timing or limiting meals to two or three per day can work for some people because it simplifies eating patterns and reduces unnecessary snacking. However, the number of meals is less important than overall calorie balance and food quality. Some individuals feel better eating three larger meals, while others may benefit from smaller, more frequent meals depending on their lifestyle and energy needs.”

Benefits of strength training, daily step goals, strict sleep routines and extensive tracking of weight and progress

“Strength training is one of the most important habits for sustainable weight loss because it helps preserve muscle mass while the body loses fat,” says Singh, adding that maintaining muscle supports metabolism and improves long-term weight management. Pairing resistance training with daily movement, such as walking or step goals, can significantly increase overall calorie expenditure.

Sleep is another critical but often overlooked factor. Poor sleep can disrupt hunger hormones, increase cravings and negatively affect recovery and energy levels. Tracking progress can be helpful, but it should be used as a guide rather than something that creates pressure. Some people may prefer tracking body measurements or fitness performance instead of weighing themselves frequently.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.