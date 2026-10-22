Man loses 40 kgs in 1800 days, builds muscle: ‘Stood naked in trial room and decided’

Fitness coach Kamal Singh recently opened up about his weight loss, revealing that he lost 40 kg and built muscle in 4.93 years. “1,800 days ago, I stood naked in a trial room and decided I needed to change. 12th October 2021. I had no idea where that decision would take me. I thought I was just trying to lose weight. 40 kg later, a bodybuilding stage, 200+ people transformed, 1,500+ kg lost collectively, and now coaching athletes preparing for their own stage…I realise the biggest transformation wasn’t physical. It was learning how to make fitness fit into real life,” he shared on Instagram

Looking back, the coach said the biggest change wasn’t physical; it was learning how to make fitness fit into real life.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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“That distinction is important. A dramatic before-and-after photograph can make transformation appear like a single event, but meaningful changes in body composition generally happen through months and years of repeated behaviour. Losing substantial body weight while subsequently developing visible muscle requires different phases of training, nutrition and recovery,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

The 40-kg reduction itself represents a significant change, but the journey did not stop when the weight came off. “His progression towards a bodybuilding stage required shifting the focus from simply losing body weight to building and preserving muscle while managing body fat. Resistance training, adequate protein and appropriately structured nutrition become particularly important when the goal moves towards muscular development and definition,” said Goyal.

What should you consider? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) What should you consider? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

His timeline also puts the transformation into perspective. “1,800 days is almost five years. That is very different from the short-term transformation challenges commonly seen on social media. A five-year journey allows room for plateaus, changes in training, adjustments in nutrition and periods when life inevitably gets in the way,” Goyal emphasised in an interaction with indianexpress.com.

A fitness plan can produce impressive results for a few weeks, but if it cannot coexist with work, family, social occasions, travel and normal fluctuations in motivation, maintaining it becomes difficult, remarked Goyal. “Sustainable fitness is therefore less about finding the most extreme routine and more about developing habits that can survive real life,” said Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Singh | Fitness Coach | IITD (@fitnessbykps)

It is also worth remembering that a bodybuilding physique is a specialised goal. “The level of muscularity and leanness required for a stage is not necessary for general health, and preparing for competition often involves highly structured training and nutrition that should not be treated as a universal template,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.