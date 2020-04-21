Take the T-shirt challenge like Rakul Preet Singh and her father

Rakul Preet Singh and father give us major fitness goals. (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram/Instagram Story; designed by Gargi Singh) Rakul Preet Singh and father give us major fitness goals. (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram/Instagram Story; designed by Gargi Singh)

Social media is flooded with various fitness challenges, with a new one popping up almost every other day. Some of them are quite interesting, but we came across a unique challenge taken up by a father-daughter duo that had us impressed. Any guesses? We are talking about De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh and her father Rajender Singh who recently took up the T-shirt challenge and did it successfully. Take a look!

While Rakul took up the challenge first and shared the same in an Instagram video, she also gave a sneak peek into how her “army man” father also aced the challenge in no time. Check it out below.

She captioned the post, “Was just bored of wearing my tee the normal way. #quarantinelife #weekendchallenge. So here a task for all of you to do.. it’s like a super elevated plank, amazing for your core.”

What’s the challenge all about?

As part of the challenge, one has to do a handstand and put their feet on the wall while attempting to wear a T-shirt kept on the floor.

While a lot of other celebrities like Tom Holland and Mandira Bedi have also undertaken the fun challenge, it was how Rakul’s father nailed the challenge that made us take note. In fact, Rakul mentioned how her motivation for fitness comes from him.

We couldn’t agree more.

Here’s why a handstand against a wall is a good idea to keep your fitness game on point.

*As an inversion exercise, it helps in improving blood circulation, especially to the upper body as it relieves the pressure off your legs and feet. It also helps manage one’s breathing.

*This inversion also helps boost mood as the extra flow of blood energises the mind.

*Handstands help in engaging the core, which means that with regular practise, the upper body strength will be developed in no time.

*Handstands are also essential for regulating the body’s metabolic rate as they stimulate the pituitary and thyroid glands.

Who do you think rocked this handstand challenge better?

