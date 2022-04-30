Fitness alert: Count on these yoga poses to help fix your posture

Amidst the hustle and bustle of everyday life, regular physical activity can sometimes take a back seat. Physical inactivity combined with concerns such as an unhealthy diet, irregular meal times, lack of sleep, and stress can harm your health as well as fitness.

Dr Manjit Kumar, MD, Consultant Physician and Intensivist, Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata, had earlier noted that a sedentary lifestyle can lead to health concerns such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease along with having a detrimental effect on your posture.

As such, if you’re looking for ways to improve your posture that may have been compromised due to prolonged sitting or other factors, you’ve come to the right place. Recently, yoga teacher Srishti Kaushik took to Instagram to share a few helpful yoga postures that could help “fix your posture”.

“We can’t always control our environment but we can at least start taking care of our posture,” the yoga expert captioned her post.

Fitness, as a lifestyle choice, is a personal journey. While many would prefer the amenities of a modern gym, others prefer to indulge in tried and tested, ancient practices like yoga to find relief.

If you’ve been struggling with a slouched back and lack of self-confidence, attempt these five yoga poses, as suggested by Srishti.

Chest stretch

How to do– Take a deep breath and clasp your hands behind your back, extend your chest at the same time and stretch.

Downward dog

How to do– Begin by getting on all fours and place your hands palm-first onto the ground. Then, extend your hips upwards from the back, making sure to keep your core strong. Hold for a minute and release.

Locust pose

How to do-To attempt this pose, begin by lying down on your stomach and relax. Then, try to raise your head at the same time you raise your feet towards the ceiling. Hold for a minute or two and release.

Bridge pose

How to do– To begin, lie down on your back and bend your knees. Then, adjust your arms and propel your hips upward so that your entire body resembles a shape similar to a bridge.

