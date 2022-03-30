Fitness alert: Try these three advanced-level effective variations of push-ups

If you are a beginner, there are a few things you need to know about fitness, especially push-ups — it is not a random workout. According to Vijay Thakkar, a fitness entrepreneur, functional medicine coach and founder of 48 Fitness, every push-up pushes people onwards in their fitness journey.

“Push-ups strengthen the whole body and help develop a strong core, wide chest, shoulders, etc.,” he says, suggesting the top three most-effective push-up variations.

Three push-up variations for experts

“A quick disclaimer is that you should ensure you have already mastered the regular push-up with the correct hand placement, posture, and lower body. If you are new to the world of workouts, please do not try these variations directly,” the expert warns.

1. Explosive push-ups

This variation is a game-changer when it comes to developing extreme pushing strength making your tricep, chest, and shoulder muscles stronger. All you have to do is go as low as your bent elbows, and then push yourself up as much as possible, so that your hands fly from the ground and you lift your entire body except for your toes. Your whole upper body would be in a flying position. Remember to land softly in the same position for one more count. Ensure that you do it in the right position to avoid injury.

2. Full flying push-ups

This is a more advanced variation of explosive push-up. Follow the same steps as mentioned above, but lift both your hand and feet from the ground while you push yourself upwards. Not only your upper body, but the entire body will be in the air. This variation helps in building more dynamic power. You can also try to clap your hands and feet while in the air for a modulation if you can hold more airtime.

3. Spiderman push-ups

Get yourself into the regular push-up position and while you go down, bring one leg in the Spiderman position with your knees bent externally outward till your hips. They help in developing more strength if you are trying to do a one-arm push-up and help enhance your core strength as only one foot is on the ground while the other is being bent, squeezing the core muscles.

Keep in mind to never try these variations if you are a beginner; there are several beginner-friendly variations such as wall push-ups, knee push-ups. You can try those and gradually move to standard push-ups, master it, and then try these above-mentioned variations, Thakkar concludes.

