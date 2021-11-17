Fighting pollution: Five yoga asanas for stronger lungs

Many states in the northern parts of the country have been engulfed in smog. While it happens every year, long-term pollution can harm the body in many ways, and in the pandemic, it is all the more important to protect and take care of one’s health.

Lung health, especially, needs to be prioritised. The pollution can cause many respiratory problems or aggravate some existing ones. Grand Master Akshar, a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author says it is possible to work on making your lungs stronger.

It can be done with changes in your lifestyle and habits — drinking plenty of water, consuming a nutritious diet and doing yoga regularly.

“Yoga has the power to protect your lung health and even improve it through asanas like Dhanurasana, Matsyasana, Chakrasana,” he says.

Malasana (Waste Evacuation Pose) in Mushti Mudra

Formation

– Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body.

– Bend your knees, lower your pelvis and place it over your heels.

– Ensure that your feet remain flat on the floor.

– You may either place your palms on the floor beside your feet or join them in front of your chest in a gesture of prayer.

– Spine remains erect

Mushti Mudra

Mushti mudra, also named fist mudra, is a Sanskrit term that refers to ‘fist’ or ‘closed hands’. It is practised by clenching the fingers and wrapping the thumb around them to form a fist.

Chakrasana

Formation

– Lie down on your back.

– Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor.

– Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side of your head.

– Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body to form an arch.

– Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind.

Vrischikasana – Scorpion Pose

Formation

– Begin by placing your elbows and palms on the ground.

– Spread them shoulder-width apart and point your fingers forward.

– Walk your toes towards your elbows while keeping your legs straight.

– Point your pelvis up and focus at a point ahead.

– Raise one leg as high as possible.

– Shift your body weight entirely to your arms and raise the other leg.

– Use your core, shoulder and arm muscle strength to maintain balance and remain in the posture for at least 30 seconds.

– Try to bring your toes towards your head by arching your back.

Baddha Yajnasana – Hands Bound Offering Pose

Formation

– Begin by assuming Adho Mukha Svanasana.

– Bring your right leg in between your palms.

– Place your left knee down and extend your toes out.

– Tuck your right shoulder under your right thigh, fold your arms and take it behind.

– Take your left hand behind and hold your right wrist.

– Without losing balance, gently keep your head on the ground next to your right foot.

– Hold the posture for a while.

– Alternate your legs and repeat the steps listed above.

BhujaPidasana – Shoulder pressing Posture

Formation

– Begin with Adho Mukha Svanasana.

– Place your right foot outside your right palm.

– Place your left foot outside your left palm.

– Tuck your right shoulder under your right inner thigh.

– Tuck your left shoulder under your left inner thigh.

– Bring your thighs/knees as close to your shoulders as possible.

– Lift your feet off the floor and bring them in front of you.

– Find your balance and lock your ankles.

– Open your shoulders and focus at a point.

– Hold this asana for a while.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!