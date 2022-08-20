‘It is necessary to fight your lazy self’: Milind Soman on his public fitness initiative ‘Lifelong Fight Lazy Run’

Actor, model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman never fails to serve inspiration with his healthy and active lifestyle. He recently participated in the 5 km Lifelong Fight Lazy Run that urges people to fight laziness by indulging them in competitive squats, push-ups, burpees, and many more activities.
Taking to Instagram, he opens up about the intention behind this initiative. The fitness enthusiast wrote, “It’s not necessary to lift your cycle over your head or run hundreds of miles, but it is necessary to fight your lazy self.”
Soman has previously revealed on social media that he’s a victim of laziness, too. “How lazy am I? I hate waking up early! I never run before 9 am unless I’m in an event and I have to,” he wrote.
But despite being a procrastinator, he has ensured to inculcate “good habits over bad ones” and to be “regular” at exercising.
“We came up with this campaign because we realised the one thing stops that stops everyone from taking their first step is laziness — especially after the pandemic,” Soman stated in an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com.
“It is necessary to fight your lazy self and exercise for at least a few minutes every day,” he said, calling workouts a “responsibility to that part of yourself that wants health, happiness, and a better life.” Moreover, when it comes to consciously developing habits, he recommends “keeping track and being mindful” as he believes it’s the first and one of the most important good habits.
