Festive skincare: Five face yoga exercises for youthful, glowing skin

With the festive season here, and the wedding season to follow, it is normal for people to want to look their very best. In yoga, pranayama and some asanas can give you the advantage of youthful and glowing skin. Asanas like Halasana, Karnapidasana, Sarvangasana and Shirshasana, along with other inverted poses, can bring radiance to your skin, says grand master Akshar, a philanthropist, spiritual master, lifestyle coach, yoga-preneur and author.

According to him, if you want to have great skin, then along with yoga, include a diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables, too. Avoid unhealthy foods that are fatty, processed or oily.

Here are some asanas that you can try:

Halasana

Formation

* Lie on your back and place your palms on the floor beside you.

* Use your abdominal muscles to lift your legs up 90 degrees.

* Press your palms firmly into the floor and drop your legs back behind your head.

* Support your lower back with the palms as required.

* Hold the asana for a while.

Word of caution: Those having lumbago, neck pain, spondylitis and high blood pressure should not practise this posture.

Sarvangasana

Formation

* Lie down on your back and place your arms beside you.

* Gently lift your legs off the floor and position them perpendicular to the floor with feet facing the sky.

* Slowly lift your pelvis and back off the floor.

* Place your palms on your back for support.

* Try to align your shoulders, torso, pelvis, legs and feet.

* Focus your gaze towards your feet.

Word of caution:

– Practitioners with wrist, neck or shoulder issues should refrain from performing this asana.

– Women must refrain from performing this asana during menstruation or pregnancy.

– Practitioners who are suffering from enlarged thyroid, liver or spleen, cervical spondylitis, slipped disc and high blood pressure or other heart ailments, must refrain.

Sirsasana (Headstand)

Formation

* Begin in Vajrasana.

* Place your elbows on the ground and interlock your palms.

* Your palms and elbows must form a triangle on the floor.

* Place the top of your head on the floor ahead of your palms.

* Let your palms support the back of your head.

* Walk your toes towards your head until your back straightens.

* First lift any one leg up and then slowly lift the second leg.

* Join your legs and point your toes down.

* Remain in this position for as long as you are comfortable.

Word of caution: If you have lumbago, neck pain, spondylitis and high blood pressure, please do not practise.

Padahastasana

Formation

* Begin in Samasthiti.

* Fold forward with your upper body as you exhale.

* Drop your head and keep your shoulders and neck relaxed.

* Bend your knees slightly if you are a beginner.

* Place palms next to your feet.

* Hold this asana for a while

Kakasana (Crow pose)

Formation

* Lean and place your palms flat slightly away in front of your feet.

* Bend your elbows slightly and place your knees outside.

* Keep your back parallel to the floor.

* Look up and ahead.

* Lean forward so your body weight shifts to your arms.

* Balance and slowly lift both your feet off the ground.

Word of caution: Avoid in case of wrist, neck or shoulder issues.

