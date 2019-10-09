Feeling under the weather lately? Here are some signs you need to exercise more

People often associate exercising with losing weight. But there are more health benefits than one can imagine. And after a point, it becomes all the more imperative to move around and not fall prey to the sedentary lifestyle. With the changing season, here are some signs from your body, asking you to embrace physical activity.

Body pain

If you are witnessing sudden aches in your lower back, knees, shoulders or any other part of the body, know that it is a sign you haven’t been moving around as much. These pains strike in the mornings and while you may be tempted to sit down and ease out, experts suggest muscle movement in order to get the blood pumping to the affected area. Moreover, regular exercises have been credited with lessening long-term pains like those of rheumatoid arthritis.

Fatigue

Constant fatigue is a sign you need more exercising. If you feel tired all the time, despite being well rested, you could take the counterintuitive approach and workout more. According to a study conducted by the University of Georgia, 20 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise thrice a week has the power to increase energy levels by 20 per cent.

Stress

Every day, we are bombarded with information and experiences which take a toll on our physical and mental health, leading to stress. To do away with stress and anxiety, just do some brisk walking and running, for a few minutes every day. Research shows that listening to music while exercising also helps a great deal.

Indigestion

Exercising will not only improve your appetite, but also help with digestion of food. If you are suffering from indigestion and related problems, indulge in exercises that quicken breathing and heart rate. This will help in contraction of your intestinal muscles, which in turn will make the food pass more quickly out of the body. You can participate in any of these exercises to keep your digestive system in order: dancing, swimming, running, walking, stretching or yoga.

Lack of sleep

Having trouble falling asleep at night? You might need to move around more during the day. According to a study published in the journal Sleep Medicine, researchers at the Northwestern University found that insomniac middle-aged and older participants (who exercised) got 1.25 more hours of nightly sleep, in cool, dark rooms, than those who did not participate in any physical activity.