Feeling lazy in the morning? Begin your day with this yogasana

A nice stretch in the morning, before you begin your day, can make a lot of difference. (Source: Pixabay)

The benefits of yoga are aplenty. In fact, in lockdown, more people have turned to yoga to stay fit and healthy — even those who were not in the habit of doing it every day. Experts say that when you do yoga for a few minutes regularly, you give a lot of physical and mental relief to your body, thereby appreciating it for all the work that it continues to do on an everyday basis.

Nowadays, many people complain of back pain, muscle soreness, and other such problems, having to work from home. For them, morning yoga and a good stretch early in the day can be highly beneficial. Most of the time, the morning yoga does not require you to do anything too complicated. Just a good asana on the bed can help, too.

Start your day with the Marjaryasana-Bitilasana pose, which is also known and referred to as the cat-cow pose. It requires you to be on your fours on an even surface. Make sure your palms are directly under the shoulders, and the bent knees are directly under the hip bone. Relax your feet but tuck your toes inside and lay them flat.

Next, take a deep breath and exhale slowly. Breathe in once again so that the belly moves downward towards the floor. Now arch your back and move your tailbone, looking upwards. Hold this pose for a few seconds and then breathe out. Relax once again and repeat this asana at least 10 more times. Do this every day.

The benefits

* Any form of yoga asana can benefit both the mind and the body. Working long hours sitting on the desk at home can give you a neck and back pain. Doing this asana can help relieve the pain.

* It also calms the mind and makes it more focused so that you feel relaxed before taking on the pressures of work, meeting deadlines, etc. It also brings about a sense of peace and control.

* The Marjaryasana-Bitilasana pose, when done in the long run, can improve the posture and prevent you from slouching. It essentially works on the spine. And an improved posture can prevent any kind of injury, pain, etc.

While this asana can be done at any time of the day, it is necessary that you reserve 10 minutes of your morning time every day for this. Will you be trying it out?

