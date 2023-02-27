These easy yoga asanas will help you replace ‘sadness with love’

Sometimes, it is only natural to feel engulfed by feelings of hopelessness, demotivation, and less energy. But worry not, if you too have been struggling with such emotions lately, it is time you take some deep breaths and practice a few yoga postures that can instantly relieve anxiety and help you feel rejuvenated.

Wondering what asanas we are talking about? Here’s yoga trainer Pramila Khubchandani suggesting some yoga asanas that are the right mix of stretching, breathing, and stability-enhancing postures that can help you feel good again.

“It’s so normal to feel low and demotivated sometimes that even watching perfect videos on social media surely doesn’t help! Let’s remember that we are human, and we must allow ourselves to feel low when we do and slowly work on it by doing something to cheer us up and bring us back on track. Yoga is one such amazing tool that not helps improve our moods, but gives us immense benefits physically, mentally, and spiritually!” she captioned her Instagram post.

In the video, she did a few stretches, namely

Garudasana to replace sadness with love.

Warrior poses to replace weakness with strength

Forward bends to let go to replace anxiety with surrender

Backward bends to make effort and replace doubts with confidence

She added, “Take the time out to relax.”

The trick lies in taking care of your breathing techniques while doing these poses and taking it slow to reap the maximum benefits.

Ekta Pathak, internationally certified and accredited yoga instructor, agreed and told indianexpress.com that a simple pose like child’s pose or Balasana is an effective way to relax the mind. “Happiness hormones are activated with regular practice,” said Pathak.

She also named forward bending poses with adequate guidance as a way to feel rejuvenated. “All forward bending asanas, like Hastapadasana, and Adho Mukha Savasana, are extremely effective” shared Pathak.

Apart from these postures, one can also do yogic breathing practices like Anulom Vilom, and Bhramari that, according to Pathak, help focus better by consciously changing the breathing pattern during such practices.

However, if you have symptoms of depression or chronic anxiety, it is advised to seek professional help at the earliest.

Would you try?

