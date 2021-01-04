‘Fed up with being unhealthy’: James Corden embarks on a journey of health and weight loss  

"I want to be better for my children and for my family," the talk show host shared. (File photo)

Actor and television host James Corden is the latest celebrity to have opened up about his personal struggle with weight. On January 1, the 42-year-old announced he would be embarking on a journey of health and weight loss and urged others to join him.

According to a report in People, Corden has partnered with WW (formerly Weight Watchers), because he is “fed up” with going on diets that never work. “I have realised that every year for the past decade, probably even 15 years… On January 1 I’ve told myself and anyone that would listen that this is it, this is the year, I’m going on a diet, I’m going to lose a load of weight,” he said in a video message announcing his partnership.

“I am fed up with the way I look, I am fed up with being unhealthy, and this is the year I am doing it.”

Corden further said that over Christmas, he ate everything that was in his fridge, because he knew in his head he would be starting this journey in January 2021. “In my head, in January, I’m starting this diet and it’ll be a success. And as you can see it hasn’t,” he said.

Talking about his difficult moments, the talk show host shared that he has “never been able to stick to anything like [a diet]”. That he has “spent a long time accepting” his body.

“I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family,” he said in a press statement. “I don’t want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I’m chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes. The weight is not the issue, it’s the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I’m going to take this year and work towards getting healthy.”

While weight and weight loss is a personal issue and every individual has the right to decide for themselves, we appreciate that Corden — with his influence — has stepped forward to start a discussion about positive and healthy body image and personal health and well-being.

Recently, choreographer Ganesh Acharya had revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show that he has lost 98 kilos.

