Lose face fat and get a chiseled jawline with these facial exercises

No matter how much you jog or sweat on the elliptical, for most, the fat from the face just refuses to leave. If you are a victim of the stubborn face fat too, switch to facial yoga.

Popularly known as Foga – something Meghan Markle swears by- is hailed as a non-invasive alternative to Botox surgery. It just needs a little bit of clowning and frowning, and can be performed just about anywhere (avoid it in meetings though).

Supposedly, they target the hypodermis or the lower layer of the skin, the dermis or the middle layer and the epidermis or the upper layer. By working all these layers correctly, it increases the blood circulation, nourishes the cells and targets the muscle group, thereby toning it and chiseling it.

Here are some facial exercises you can perform:

Fish Face

Suck your cheeks and lips inwards and try to imitate a fish face. Holding that face, attempt to smile. Hold it for 30 seconds and release. Repeat.



Kiss The Ceiling

You don’t really need to kiss the ceiling for this. Just stand up or sit down with your back straight. Tilt your head towards the ceiling and then pucker up as if you were blowing a kiss at your ceiling. Keep that pose for around five seconds and then blow a kiss. Repeat.

Mouthwash

Imagine that you are filling your mouth with air. Transfer the air in your mouth from one corner to the other. Continue for a few minutes, relax and repeat a couple of times.



Chin Lock

Press your chin firmly against your chest in between your two collar bones. Hold your breath as long as possible. Release and repeat. It helps in getting rid of double chin.



Yawn

To tone your facial muscles, yawn as widely as you can and hold. Yawning will work on your cheeks and strengthen the muscles group.



If you do them regularly, you are on your way to a chiseled face.