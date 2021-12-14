A skipping rope and dumbbell are all what you need for this express workout

Many people, owing to their hectic schedules, are unable to take out adequate time for their workouts. If you also have the same complaint, you may want to try ‘express workouts’ that squeeze exercise sequences to make you sweat and burn the calories within a specific period of time.

Here’s fitness trainer Kayla Itsines showing how to do an express workout with a skipping rope and a dumbbell.

“Express workouts are the perfect solution for when you are short on time, but still want to get a quick but efficient workout in! I know that everyone’s fitness routines are different – some days you may only be able to get a quick 15 minute workout in, and other days you might have as long as an hour. So workouts like this are great for when you finally get a few minutes for yourself and you want to smash out a training session. I also love to add an express workout to the end of a workout or a cardio session, as an advanced finisher to really ramp up the intensity!” she mentioned.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines)

She demonstrated two circuits of training that won’t take more than 15 minutes!

Circuit one

Goblet Squat (30 secs)

Skipping (30 secs)

Rest (10 secs)

Circuit two

X Plank (30 secs)

X Mountain Climbers (30 secs)

Rest (10 secs)

“Complete three laps of each circuit!” she suggested.

ALSO READ | Home workout: Four easy exercises you can do with the help of a chair

The trick lies in going in for the next lap as soon as one has caught their breath for effective results, said Itsines.

As per UW (University of Wisconsin) School of Medicine and Public Health, the short duration of an express workout requires an increase in focus and efficiency. ‘One way to do so is to substitute exercises that isolate just one muscle group, as the exercises in heavily involved weightlifting regimens often do, for those that tax multiple muscle groups,” the site states.

However, just because the workouts can be done in a short time, it doesn’t mean one loses focus on proper technique and form which may increase the risk of injury.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!