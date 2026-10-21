‘It was so expensive’: Woman who lost 35 kg recalls ‘ugly truths’ about weight loss

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A woman who lost 35 kg by tweaking her protein and dietary intake took to social media to share “6 ugly truths” about her weight loss journey that “no other fitness influencer will admit”. “It was sooo expensive,” Shavy Jain captioned the post on Instagram.
“Personal training, protein, sugar-free snacks, and eating whole foods for every meal cost me about 10k to 12k. I come from a lower middle-class family and had a modest income of my own. It was very hard to spend this money, despite knowing how important it was for me.”
Massive diet changes messed up my tummy
“I got constipated or had loose motions very quickly. I really had to maintain a very steady diet of fibre every single day to make sure I wasn’t having stomach problems (I did it with chia seeds and psyllium husk),” she shared.
Weight loss took 3 to 4 hours/day
If you include gym, cooking your meals, laundry… This is time that most people don’t have, especially office goers (I worked remotely), she mentioned.
I had to make weight loss my #1 priority for 12 months
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
For 1 whole year, my work, my vacations, my relationships, everything came after fitness. “It’s crazy devotion that is very hard for someone who isn’t single or don’t have kids like me,” she said.
The mental pressure of not gaining weight is harder than workouts or dieting
I always feel like I’m just one cheat meal away from gaining all the weight back. The pursuit of fitness gets more mentally tiring than physically tiring, she expressed.
Losing 35 kg did not make me the happiest version of myself
If you had told me this 35 kg ago, I wouldn’t have believed you. “But every phase of your life brings new struggles, and no, losing weight did not solve all my problems (but it is still better to cry with collar bones),” she mentioned.
To understand more, we reached out to consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
Weight loss can be expensive, but it doesn’t have to be
The woman revealed she spends approximately Rs 10,000–12,000 monthly on personal training, protein supplements, sugar-free snacks and whole foods. However, effective weight management does not necessarily require expensive products or gym memberships, said Goyal. “Affordable Indian foods such as dal, chana, rajma, soy chunks, seasonal vegetables, curd and eggs for those who consume them can provide essential nutrients and support weight loss,” said Goyal.
Sudden dietary changes can disturb gut health
Abruptly increasing fibre intake or changing eating patterns can trigger bloating, constipation or loose stools in some individuals. “Fibre-rich foods, including fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains, should be introduced gradually alongside adequate hydration. Chia seeds and psyllium husk may help certain people, but their quantity and use should be individualised, particularly in those with existing digestive concerns,” noted Goyal.
Weight loss demands time and planning
Exercise, meal preparation, grocery shopping and maintaining consistent routines require time. “However, weight management does not have to consume three to four hours daily. Structured workouts, simple home-cooked meals and realistic routines can make the process more manageable,” said Goyal.
Consistency matters more than perfection
Making weight loss the sole priority for an entire year can affect relationships, work and social activities. “Sustainable habits are generally more practical than rigid routines that leave little room for flexibility.”
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The fear of regaining weight can become overwhelming
Constantly worrying about weight regain may create unnecessary stress. “One indulgent meal does not undo progress. Long-term weight maintenance depends on consistent habits rather than compensatory fasting or excessive exercise,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.
Weight loss does not guarantee happiness
Goyal concurred that losing 35 kg may improve certain health markers, mobility and confidence, but it cannot automatically resolve emotional struggles or every personal problem. “Successful weight management should improve overall well-being, not just change the number on the weighing scale. A balanced diet, realistic exercise routine and healthy relationship with food are essential for sustainable results,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.