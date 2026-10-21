‘It was so expensive’: Woman who lost 35 kg recalls ‘ugly truths’ about weight loss

A woman who lost 35 kg by tweaking her protein and dietary intake took to social media to share “6 ugly truths” about her weight loss journey that “no other fitness influencer will admit”. “It was sooo expensive,” Shavy Jain captioned the post on Instagram.

“Personal training, protein, sugar-free snacks, and eating whole foods for every meal cost me about 10k to 12k. I come from a lower middle-class family and had a modest income of my own. It was very hard to spend this money, despite knowing how important it was for me.”

Massive diet changes messed up my tummy

“I got constipated or had loose motions very quickly. I really had to maintain a very steady diet of fibre every single day to make sure I wasn’t having stomach problems (I did it with chia seeds and psyllium husk),” she shared.