Winter fitness: Tips to exercise and keep yourself fit during winters

Come winters and it becomes really difficult to leave the warmth and comfort of our warm blankets and hit the gym regularly. Winters also bring with it a lot of winter goodies – right from Christmas plum cakes and ginger cookies to chocolate puddings, which makes it very difficult to say no to binge eating. With both laziness and binge eating setting in with the weather, it becomes difficult for us to stick to our exercise routine and keep up with our fitness goals.

But fret not, we have got you covered. Here are some of the tricks and tips that can help you stick to your exercise plan this winter.

Sign up for social workout campaigns

Join group yoga classes or other group workout sessions to burn off calories with your pals . It can make a difference and keep you motivated for a healthy lifestyle.

Challenge yourself

Set a goal for your self. It can be a monthly or weekly target. It will help you keep a track of your exercise routine.

Train at home

If the think working out at home makes you feel lazier, then you need to rethink your strategy. From free online tutorials to podcasts and subscription-based smartphone applications, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Choose a warm kit

No weather is bad if you have the right outfit for a workout. Base layers, gloves, headbands can be useful for providing that extra warmth.

Mix it up

Variety is the key when it comes to enjoying exercise. So break your days into different kinds of workout according to your body type.