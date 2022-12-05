Should you always exercise in the gym? Find out what other activities can help you stay fit

Many people have the wrong perception of physical fitness. They believe that doing high-intensity workouts at the gym alone can help them meet their fitness goals.

But, that is not the case. One can do other physical activities, too, to stay in shape, and it includes one or more hobbies and slower workouts.

Taking to Instagram, nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor explains in one of her posts that exercise is a “celebration of your body’s abilities” and not a “punishment for what you ate”. “There are literally thousands of ways to exercise… Hiking, yoga, and weight lifting are all forms of exercise that, whether you realise it or not, play an important role in your life,” she writes.

The expert adds that exercise should be “enjoyable, exciting, and a great way for you to truly access who you are at your core”. She explains in the caption, “Exercise refocuses, re-centers, and realigns everything about who you are. Exercise allows you to channel stress and negativity from your hectic life in a fun and exciting way.”

In a chart accompanying the caption, Kapoor shows that most people believe their exercise routine should comprise HIIT, which is high-intensity interval training, running, and weight-lifting.

But, she shows in the following slide that it can also comprise:

1. Dancing

2. Gardening

3. Cleaning the flat

4. Stretching

5. Yoga

6. Skipping

7. Paddle-boarding

8. Walking

Kapoor adds that a part of healing the relationship one has with their body is “improving the lived experience in it, and that means finding ways you enjoy moving your body”.

She concludes by saying, “You are not required to exercise in a specific manner. You must get out there and discover how you prefer to exercise. What is it that causes your body to rejoice in the fact that you are alive.”

