From chair dips to foot drill: Smart ways to exercise at your work desk

Most of us these days are constantly tapping away at the keyboards and hardly find the time to be away from our computers. Several studies have established the relationship between sitting at a desk for long hours, gaining weight and back pain. According to a study published in the International Journal of Advances in Medicine, 44.7% persons who participated in the study and suffered from lower back pain were either overweight or obese and had lower back pain due to the excess weight, while 28.6% had LBP due to sitting for long periods.

If you are chained to your desk and want to improve your fitness level, do not worry, we have you covered. Here is a list of exercises you can try out while at your desk that will improve your fitness levels and keep you strong and flexible.

Foot drill

It’s a simple and easy exercise and you can take frequent breaks to perform it. While you are seated on your chair, try tapping your feet for 30 seconds at a time, or longer if you can. Repeat it.

Chair dips

With the help of your armrest, you can perform shoulder dips every once in a while at your desk. Place your hands on the armrest of your chair. Move your bottom to the front of your chair and dip down, then hold for 10 seconds. Return to the starting position and repeat four more times.

Shoulder raise

It is a great way to relieve tension from your shoulder and neck area. All you have to do is, sit straight and raise your shoulders up towards your ears. Hold it for 10-20 seconds and release. Repeat. If you want to add some weight to it, try doing it by holding a full water bottle in your hands.

Seat squeeze

Try out this isometric glutes exercise if you want to tone your glutes. The best part about it is, no one would even know you are exercising. Squeeze your glutes and hold it for 10 seconds. Release, relax and repeat.

Which one are you going to try?