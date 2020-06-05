Five exercises you can do at home with a pair of socks

Exercise regularly to improve immunity. (Source: getty images) Exercise regularly to improve immunity. (Source: getty images)

Not having gym equipment at home does not mean you cannot train well. Celebrities, of late, have shown us how to use household items to do strength-building exercises.

Now what if we tell you that all you need is just a pair of socks to exercise? Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala recently took to Instagram to show us five exercises you can do anywhere at home to boost your immunity and beat the stay-at-home blues with just a pair of socks. So put on your pair now and try these:

Low reverse lunges

Be in the squat position and do a reverse lunge by sliding your right leg behind yourself and bringing it back to the original (squat) position. Repeat this about 15-20 times before switching sides.

Seated abductors

Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Keep your hands next to your glutes on either side. Exert pressure on your hands and lift your glutes off the floor, keeping your hands straight. In this position, slide and open one leg and bring it back. Do the same with the other leg. Then, open both legs and bring them back. Do this for about 15-20 times.

Curtsy lunge to back kick

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Take one leg diagonally behind the other to do a lunge and come back up. Now flex your hips and lift the leg back straight and bring it back to the starting position. Repeat both the steps with the right leg.

Glute bridge single/double curls

Lie with your back on the floor and legs bent at the knees and feet touching the floor. Lift your glutes to form the bridge position, while keeping your hands and feet on the floor. Now slide and extend one leg forward and then bend, followed by the other leg. Now extend both legs and bend.

Mountain climbers

Be in the plank position with your legs straight. The body should be in a straight line from the head to heels and hands below your shoulders. In this position, bring one leg close to your chest and then switch sides like you would run on the floor, for about 30 seconds.

