Everything you need to know about glutes and workouts to strengthen it

Glutes also support the lower back when you’re lifting something heavy and can prevent lower back stress. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock images) Glutes also support the lower back when you’re lifting something heavy and can prevent lower back stress. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock images)

An aesthetic pair of glutes is seen as a sign of fitness and youth. Needless to say, stronger glutes also improve your posture. Besides, it makes your body look good and also helps you improve your athletic performance.

Glutes are the strongest and longest muscle group in your body, commonly referred to as hips or the butt. There are three muscles which make up the glutes region: gluteus maximus, gluteus medius and the gluteus minimus. These three muscles always work in tandem and help you perform movements such as lifting, rotating and extending your legs.

Strong glutes don’t just look good but are also important for proper pelvic alignment, strong hip extension and improved hip mobility. They also support the lower back when you’re lifting something heavy and can prevent lower back stress. If you want an enviable posture, make sure you train your glute muscles at least 2-3 times a week.

Here are some exercises, suggested by Priyanka Sadhwani, fitness coach, Fittr that you can do for strengthening your glutes. Before you start your glutes workout, it’s a good idea to stretch out your hip flexors so that you can fully extend at the hips.

Squats:

The very basic exercise for building strong quadriceps and glutes.

Steps

* Take a nice wide stance preferably aligned with the shoulder, put your hand out in front for balance and sit back as if you were on a chair.

* Your knees stay behind your toes, chest up; come parallel to the ground and repeat.

* Repeat the exercise for 10 to 12 repetitions and for 3-4 sets.

Lunges

This is one of the most effective lower-body exercises along with squats – natural and functional.

Steps

* Step out and put your one foot in front of the other,

* Drop your body straight down. You are not supposed to go forward, you are supposed to go down.

* Make sure your knee is behind your foot; if possible, the knee should stay right above the ankle.

* Repeat the exercise for 10 to 12 repetitions each leg and for 3-4 sets.

Single leg glute bridge

* Lie flat on your back with one leg out straight and the other leg bent, drive through the hell of your bent leg and push your hips towards the ceiling and squeeze your glutes.

* Keep the non-working leg straight and in alignment with your torso, lower yourself under control in the similar fashion you came up.

Side-lying hip raises:

* Start off in a side-lying plank position, bend your knees behind to form a 90-degree angle.

* Drive your lower leg knee into the ground and raise your hips and the top leg as much as you can in a straight fashion and feel the contraction in the glutes.

* Repeat the exercise for 10 to 12 repetitions for each leg and for 3-4 sets.

Donkey kicks

* Begin in a quadruped position, flex one knee deeper to lift your foot slightly off the floor, freeze the knee in this position.

* Lift the other leg up and extend the hip, do not lift the leg higher than the torso.

* Flex the hip and drive the leg back in.

Try these exercises at home, either with or without weights, and say hi to your booty gains.

