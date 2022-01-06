scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Should you exercise in the evening? Here’s what Ayurveda says

"You may find it hard to wake up in the morning or struggle to sleep early at night, but workout in the evening is not for you," ayurvedic practitioner Dr Varalakshmi Yanamandra said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 6, 2022 8:50:02 pm
When is a good time to exercise? (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Many people, owing to their hectic morning schedule, prefer to exercise in the evening or even late at night.

But is evening the ideal time to exercise? According to Ayurveda, it is not, and may not suit everyone, said Dr Varalakshmi Yanamandra.

ALSO READ |What are doshas and how do they affect your skin? Know about it here

Ayurveda considers evenings as a time to rest and relax and says that evening workouts aren’t ideal and may not suit everyone,” the expert said in an Instagram post.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“If you find it hard to wake up in the morning or struggle to sleep early at night — workout in the evening is not for you,” she said.

Why?

Any movement stimulates vata, and exercise is particularly a vata-provoking activity, she said, adding that doing so can disturb one’s dosha. “Night, by nature, is a dominant phase and exercising late evening can increase vata and disrupt sleep cycles,” she continued.

What if one can only work out in the evening?

Any movement is better than no movement at all. But ensure you follow some tips, Dr Varalakshmi said.

*Apply warm oil to your body beforehand..
*Choose mild or moderate exercise.
*Sip a warm herbal tea afterward.
*Leave a gap of at least two hours between your sleep and exercise.
*Discontinue if your sleep or mood are affected.

