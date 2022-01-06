Should you exercise in the evening? Here’s what Ayurveda says

Many people, owing to their hectic morning schedule, prefer to exercise in the evening or even late at night.

But is evening the ideal time to exercise? According to Ayurveda, it is not, and may not suit everyone, said Dr Varalakshmi Yanamandra.

“Ayurveda considers evenings as a time to rest and relax and says that evening workouts aren’t ideal and may not suit everyone,” the expert said in an Instagram post.

“If you find it hard to wake up in the morning or struggle to sleep early at night — workout in the evening is not for you,” she said.

Why?

Any movement stimulates vata, and exercise is particularly a vata-provoking activity, she said, adding that doing so can disturb one’s dosha. “Night, by nature, is a dominant phase and exercising late evening can increase vata and disrupt sleep cycles,” she continued.

What if one can only work out in the evening?

Any movement is better than no movement at all. But ensure you follow some tips, Dr Varalakshmi said.

*Apply warm oil to your body beforehand..

*Choose mild or moderate exercise.

*Sip a warm herbal tea afterward.

*Leave a gap of at least two hours between your sleep and exercise.

*Discontinue if your sleep or mood are affected.

