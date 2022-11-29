‘Making it look easy’: Esha Gupta’s trainer praises her commitment to fitness

Celebrities often share their workout videos on social media. In doing so, they not only impress us with their commitment to healthy living but also set massive fitness goals. In a similar vein, giving us a glimpse of actor Esha Gupta‘s fitness session was her trainer Saqib Merchant.

In the picture shared by Saqib on his Instagram page, the Jannat 2 actor can be seen lifting weights.

“Power, discipline, dedication, and energy. Esha Gupta making it look easy!” he wrote.

The actor, who turned 37 on November 28, is known to be a fitness enthusiast.

Previously too, the trainer shared a video in which she was be seen doing a bodyweight exercise with considerable ease. “Stronger everyday,” he wrote.

In another video, she shared a montage of clips where Esha can be seen working out in the gym.

As seen in the videos, it is well-known that strength training is considered to be an important part of working out. Here’s why.

A good weight training routine prepares you for day-to-day activities, mentioned certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia. “Imagine lifting a heavy object from the ground and putting it on a shelf above you. It sounds a bit challenging, right? But if you have a habit of lifting weights on a daily basis, this would be quite an easy task for you. Plus, the feeling of accomplishment one gets after lifting something heavy is a good way to motivate oneself,” said Chetia.

Experts suggest that strength training is one of the best ways to improve strength in areas such as the core, legs, lower back and upper body.

Also Read | Strength training for 30 minutes a week can help one live longer: Study

Dr Aashish Contractor, director, rehabilitation and sports medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital stated that as one ages, muscle mass is lost, so strength training becomes “vitally important to help carry out activities of daily living, as well, and hence must be part of everyone’s exercise program”.

Strength training speeds up the metabolic rate, which aids faster absorption of nutrients, Jitendra Chouksey, Founder of FITTR told indianexpress.com in an earlier interaction. “More importantly, strength training helps in burning calories not only during the workout but also while the body is at rest,” he said.

