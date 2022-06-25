scorecardresearch
Esha Gupta aces a challenging yoga asana: Know its benefits

Esha Gupta took to Instagram to post a picture of herself doing Ek Pada Sirsasana

New Delhi
June 25, 2022
esha gupta, esha gupta yoga, esha gupta fitness, esha gupta yoga poses, celeb fitness, esha gupta news, indian expressEsha Gupta's yoga pose left fans awestruck. (Photo: Esha Gupta/Instagram)

Yoga has now become a must for good health. From making our bodies flexible to reducing stress and anxiety, yoga can do wonders. It also helps in improving strength and body posture. Practising yoga daily keeps you agile and fit.

Recently Esha Gupta took to Instagram to post a picture of her doing Ek Pada Sirsasana. The actor is a fitness enthusiast. She has tried multiple asanas before and with a huge fan base, she keeps motivating her followers, too.

In the latest picture, she is seen performing the challenging yoga pose, wherein she has kept her right leg behind her head. Wearing a comfortable black sports bra and matching leggings, the actor demonstrated flexibility and strength. She captioned it, “Find them toes.”

Ek Pada Sirsasana is known to reduce stress and fatigue. It also helps in opening up hip muscles. It strengthens calves, spinal cord, and hamstrings, and helps to release stiffness from the body.

The actor has attempted many other such challenging poses. Have a look at some of them!

 

