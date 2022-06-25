Esha Gupta aces a challenging yoga asana: Know its benefits

Yoga has now become a must for good health. From making our bodies flexible to reducing stress and anxiety, yoga can do wonders. It also helps in improving strength and body posture. Practising yoga daily keeps you agile and fit.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Recently Esha Gupta took to Instagram to post a picture of her doing Ek Pada Sirsasana. The actor is a fitness enthusiast. She has tried multiple asanas before and with a huge fan base, she keeps motivating her followers, too.

In the latest picture, she is seen performing the challenging yoga pose, wherein she has kept her right leg behind her head. Wearing a comfortable black sports bra and matching leggings, the actor demonstrated flexibility and strength. She captioned it, “Find them toes.”

Also Read | | Fitness alert: Count on these yoga poses to help fix your posture

Ek Pada Sirsasana is known to reduce stress and fatigue. It also helps in opening up hip muscles. It strengthens calves, spinal cord, and hamstrings, and helps to release stiffness from the body.

The actor has attempted many other such challenging poses. Have a look at some of them!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!