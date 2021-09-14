Sexual health: Manage erectile dysfunction with these easy exercises as suggested by Vidyut Jammwal

Conversations around sexual health usually take place in hushed tones. But it is the need of the hour is to talk about it openly so that timely medical opinion can be sough, if needed. As such, recently-engaged actor Vidyut Jammwal has earlier spoken about how erectile dysfunction (ED) is becoming a common issue considering sedentary lifestyle, a fact that has often been pointed out by doctors too.

“ED (the inability to get or keep an erection firm enough to have sexual intercourse) in men can be caused due to a physical or psychological condition. It is becoming increasingly common due to our sedentary lifestyle, increased stress etc. Even men in their 20s can experience ED,” he said.

Dr Gautam Banga, consultant and andrologist at the Sunrise Hospital New Delhi previously told indianexpress.com that in India, ED is a taboo because people don’t see it as a medical disorder but as sexual incompetence. “It does not happen because the man is not interested in or is incapable of having sex, but there are medical reasons like diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease (IHD), depression etc., that leads to ED,” he said.

However, it is a treatable condition.

Jammwal said that strengthening the pelvic region can help a great deal. “KalariSutra is a set of 19 exercises which, if practiced daily, will help in rejuvenating your blood flow and bring sexual energy back into the pelvic region,” he said while demonstrating a set of exercises inspired from martial art form.

Note:

*Keep arms in front and at 90 degrees to the body.

*Elbows are to be kept straight unless suggested otherwise.

In addition to KalariSutra, he also mentioned that Kegel exercises can help.

1 Contract the pelvic muscle (the one you use to stop urinating) and hold the muscle for 3-5 seconds.

2 Relax it for 1-2 seconds.

3 Step 1 and 2 is one repetition. Do 10 repetitions of Step 1 and 2 as one set.

4 Do 3 – 6 sets in a day.

