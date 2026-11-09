Entrepreneur Pavitra Sivalingam documented her fitness transformation after losing 55 kgs in over two years. “August 2024 October 2026 -55kg DOWN! Behind these two pictures are countless struggles, tears, sweat, discipline and days when I wanted to give up. I never imagined I would come this far. I’m not at my goal yet, but I’m no longer the girl who was afraid to start. Still learning. Still growing. Still fighting for myself,” she shared in a post on Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal noted that losing 55 kg over approximately 26 months is a substantial change. “However, from a clinical nutrition perspective, it is important to understand that significant weight loss should not be judged by the number alone. The methods used, nutritional adequacy, changes in body composition and overall health are equally important,” said Goyal.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

At its core, weight loss involves maintaining an energy deficit over time, where the body uses more energy than it receives from food. “However, this does not mean drastically reducing food intake or skipping meals. Extreme calorie restriction can lead to muscle loss, nutritional deficiencies, fatigue, hormonal disturbances and poor exercise recovery,” mentioned Goyal.

What does your weight loss look like? (Photo: AI Generated) What does your weight loss look like? (Photo: AI Generated)

A well-planned weight management programme should provide adequate protein, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals. “Protein is particularly important during substantial weight loss because it helps preserve lean muscle mass. Including foods such as pulses, beans, paneer, eggs, dairy, soy, fish and lean meat can help meet individual protein requirements,” said Goyal.

Physical activity plays an important role in improving metabolic health and maintaining weight loss. “Walking, cycling and other cardiovascular activities support heart health and improve stamina. Resistance training is equally important because it helps preserve muscle mass while losing body fat,” said Goyal.

For someone undergoing significant weight reduction, a combination of aerobic exercise and strength training, adjusted to their fitness level, is generally more beneficial than relying on cardio alone.

Story continues below this ad

One of the most relatable aspects of the entrepreneur’s post is her acknowledgement that the journey was not always easy. “Weight management involves behavioural changes, patience and the ability to return to healthy routines after setbacks. Progress is rarely linear, and temporary plateaus are normal,” said Goyal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐏𝐀𝐕𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐀 𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐀𝐌 (@pavitra.sivalingam)

It is also important to remember that a 55 kg reduction may not be an appropriate target for everyone. The ideal approach depends on starting weight, height, medical history and body composition. “Sustainable weight loss is not about reaching a particular number as quickly as possible. It is about improving health, preserving muscle, developing healthier habits and building a routine that can be maintained for life.”