Release pent-up emotions with these three simple yoga techniques

There are days when you just cannot seem to control your emotions, which can, in turn, affect your work and personal life. While it is considered healthy to release emotions — whether anger or sadness — sometimes you just cannot.

“There are times when you just can’t control yourself, whether it is anger or tears. You end up feeling broken in situations where you want to be strong but your tears are sometimes just not in your control,” said yoga practitioner and fitness influencer Juhi Kapoor.

She added that despite being believed that emotional release is helpful “that doesn’t mean you want to keep on crying or he angry. At some point you need to stop for the sake of your own health and decorum of your social setup.”

As such, the expert listed down three simple yoga techniques that can help one calm down, adding that anger and tears are two “really strong reasons why stress hormones are elevated in your body.”

“Three yoga techniques will immediately take your mind off your emotions, help you to calm down and then finally respond to the situation instead of reacting to it,” she added.

Aum chanting

Mental chanting of Aum (Om) is great for building positivity around you. “Why mental? It is not possible sometimes to even utter a sound when you are overwhelmed with emotions,” she said.

Butterfly pose

Hip-openers are great for emotional release. “We tend to store a lot of emotions around our sacral or root chakra. The butterfly can really help to release stored emotions,” she mentioned.

How to do it?

*Sit with your spine erect and legs spread straight out.

*Now bend your knees and bring your feet towards the pelvis. Keep your eyesight a little higher.

*Grab your feet tightly with your hands.

*Try bringing the heels as close to the genitals as possible.

*Take a deep breath in. Press the thighs and knees downward towards the floor. Make a gentle effort to keep pressing them downward.

*Now start flapping both the legs up and down like the wings of a butterfly. Begin slow and gradually increase the speed. Keep breathing normally throughout.

Bhramari

Bhramari is scientifically proven to activate the vagus nerve and work to boost your happy hormones, relax and calm you down.

How to do it?

*Sit in a comfortable position.

*Close your eyes and cover them with your fingers. Push the front flap of the ear with the thumbs to shut out outer noise.

*Inhale deeply to your natural full lung capacity and as you exhale a long and slow breath, produce a deep bumblebee humming sound.

*Repeat 8-10 times.

