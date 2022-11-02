Emily Ratajkowski does these two things to stay fit; find out

When it comes to health and fitness, people are often willing to go the extra mile to ensure they stay in shape. Weight loss has become a fad around the world, with many switching their diets and altering their eating schedules so as to shed a few kilos, even if it means going against the body’s needs and ignoring its signs.

Emily Ratajkowski knows all about fitness; after all, she does have a godly figure and manages to stay in shape through all weathers and seasons. The mother-of-one — who welcomed baby Sylvester Apollo Bear last year — shared her fitness secret with her 29.5M followers on Instagram.

The 31-year-old model and actor recently posted a raunchy Halloween video on the app, in which she was seen walking on the streets of New York City dressed in all-black, derrière-baring attire. She appeared to be a sexy cowboy for the spooky festival, completing her look with the cowboy hat and a handbag.

In the comments, singer Halsey, while complimenting the model’s fit body, asked her what her “routine” is, to which Ratajkowski responded, “Just eating good! Skipping no meals! Happy girl.”

Photo: Instagram/@emrata Photo: Instagram/@emrata

In March 2020, Ratajkowski had shared her fitness and self-care routine with InStyle, stating that she “does not rise with the sun to meditate, drink lemon water, and hit the gym”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

“I’m one of those people who, if I go to the gym by myself, there’s a 50/50 chance of me actually working out and really pushing myself, so the class environment works really, really well for me,” she had said.

Going back to the point that Ratajkowski made about not skipping meals, experts have said it is actually a good way to stay in shape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

Earlier this year, wellness coach and author Deanne Panday had taken to Instagram to explain the same, writing: “Sometimes it seems like the easiest way to lose weight is to just skip meals. Why not? You won’t starve to death by missing the occasional breakfast, lunch, or dinner, so what could be the harm? The answer is: plenty. Whether you want to lose weight, or just maintain a healthy lifestyle, having a regular consistent meal schedule is crucial.”

The expert added that skipping meals can make your metabolism slow, and make your blood sugar levels drop, among other things.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!