Eight sustainable changes you can make in 2022 to reach your fitness goals

As we step into the new year, the one thing that most people will be interested in doing, besides partying, is making resolutions. Fitness and weight loss resolutions are a hit around the world, especially in the pandemic.

A new year is always an opportunity for fresh beginnings and not repeating mistakes of the past year which, for many people in 2021, may have included laziness and failure to stay consistent with an exercise routine.

If you are one of them, Dr Sandeep Gore, Director-Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund has some suggestions for you. He lists things you can do to sustain your fitness goals all through 2022; read on.

1. Choose something you enjoy: Rather than opting for something that promises fast results, choose something more doable. If you love to run, make a schedule for running every day for about 45 minutes to an hour. One can also indulge in running, swimming, jogging, brisk walking, cycling. But if you don’t like it, don’t do it.

2. Try new workouts: If you get bored, or if you love what you’re doing but are still down to trying something new, consider it. Not only can this make your routine a little more interesting, but it’ll challenge your body and muscle memory as well.

3. Download a fitness app: From yoga to interval training and running, countless digital coaches are merely a swipe or two away. Plus, more and more boutique gyms are offering online streaming sessions so you can take your workout anywhere. Before starting any vigorous training after 40, consult your physician.

4. Don’t depend on the weighing scale: Weight loss should make you feel active and healthy, and if it doesn’t, there is a problem. Factors like water retention and your menstrual cycle can make your weight fluctuate. There’s also the fact that muscle weighs more than fat, meaning you could be whittling your waist without seeing the needle on the scale move at all. But you’re not thinking that when you’re standing there. Instead, you may blame the chocolate you had the previous night, vowing to double down on punishing workouts.

Go out running if that is something you enjoy. Do not force yourself.

5. Eat healthy: Instead of depriving yourself of something you enjoy, be mindful. Sweets, chocolate, street food, or a nightly glass of wine, allow them in moderation. The idea is to have a reasonable sense of control without feeling deprived.

6. Make small changes: Instead of taking an auto-rickshaw or a car to nearby places, take a walk. Use the stairs instead of the elevator at least for a few floors. Get into the practice of sweeping and mopping the floor.

7. Take rest: Giving yourself a break is just as important to avoid burnout or injury. You might be tempted to throw yourself into a daily workout routine, but easing your way into it will be more sustainable.

8. A positive attitude: Having a positive helping gratitude is one of the quickest and most effective ways to increase happiness, manage depression, and cultivate resilience.

