From eating on time to exercising daily: Effective weight loss tips

Weight loss is not easy; it requires a lot of patience, dedication and hard work. Also, it is a mix of regular exercising, healthy lifestyle habits, and eating nutritious meals. So, if you are someone who has just started their fitness journey, here are some tips that can help you lose weight, courtesy of certified trainer Sonia Bakshi.

*It is important to exercise for 30 to 45 minutes, at least five days a week. It will strengthen your bones and muscles, reduce your health risk, improve quality of sleep, reduce anxiety, and help in losing weight.

*Always ensure to eat dinner three hours before lying down. It helps in good sleep, lower blood pressure, better metabolism and digestion, and reduces obesity.

*Keep sipping water the whole day. Sipping water soothes the digestive system. A good digestive system will always help in better weight loss.

*Eat breakfast within two hours of waking up. Breakfast kick-starts the metabolism, gives energy, helps focus, and burn calories throughout the day.

*In-between meals, if hungry, snack on fruits or home made murmure chana mix or murmure peanuts mix, or roasted makhanas or pieces of fresh coconut.

*Try to eat all three meals at the same time daily. It keeps the body active during working hours. It also keeps energy levels up and mind focused.

