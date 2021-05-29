‘Eating even when I was full was the culprit’: IPS officer shares inspirational post on how he lost 43 kgs

Vivek Raj Singh Kukrele, IPS, weighed 134 kg when he joined National Police Academy. The last time he checked his weight was in class 8 when he weighed 88 kg. After “46 weeks of rigorous training at NPA”, Kukrele finally passed out with a weight of 104 kg, he revealed in a Facebook post.

Losing weight at NPA was a “big achievement”, Kukrele wrote documenting his weight loss journey. As a child, he shared how being “chubby” was normalised and considered “cute”. However, he realised over the years that overeating, even after he was full was causing excessive weight gain and even affecting his overall health. The police officer shared he also suffered from hypertension due to weight gain and was required to take medication.

After considerable weight loss while training, Kukrele gained weight again during the early years of his service. “I reached up to 138 Kg. Basically, I am foodie and I used to eat a lot. ‘Khana fekhna nahi chahiye’ (food should not be thrown) has been always my motto, eating without application of mind and eating even when I was full was the culprit for weight gain,” he wrote.

The IPS officer managed to lose eight to nine kgs and maintained his weight at 130kg for almost nine years, he further shared.

It was during one of his official assignments that he began walking. “Walking became a part of life and I started reducing weight. Gradual weight reduction made me start strength training and mindful eating which further boosted weight reduction.”

Besides walking, Kukrele also started following a “quantified diet” which toned his body. In the process, he reduced 43 kg. He added, “Now my BP is normal and as an added advantage, my resting pulse rate is 40 BPM.”

Kukrele’s weight loss journey is really inspirational.