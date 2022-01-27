Six easy yoga poses to boost fertility, relieve constipation and stress

Unwinding after a long day of work and household chores should be top priority. While sleeping is one of the best ways to relax the mind and body, it is equally important to take care of each and every muscle that help to relieve health issues like constipation, stress, and also improve posture. This is where yoga asanas can play a major role, especially in the long-term.

Fitness trainer and influencer Juhi Kapoor shared six easy wall asanas or wall poses that can be done daily to instantly feel relaxed, and also reap other health benefits.

“We are all busy in our lives with no time for body and self. But if you are looking for longevity and healthy living – taking care of your body is the first rule. Today I am sharing six asanas that everyone should do daily. It will benefit you in ways more than you can imagine,” she said in an Instagram post.

The poses help:

*Lower stress, anxiety.

*Improve postural defects.

*Boost fertility, and hormonal health.

*Help digestive system, relieve constipation.

*Reduce stiffness and work from home side effects.

*Improve flexibility.

*Boost blood circulation and lymph drain.

*Good for tired legs and aid varicose veins too.

Leg up the wall

How to do?

Lie down on your back with the hips against the wall. Stretch the legs straight.

Excellent for varicose veins, tired legs, and stress

Needle pose

How to do?

With the hips pressed against the wall, keep one leg over the other knee. Stretch.

Good for stiff legs, anxiety and work from home effects.

Butterfly pose

How to do?

Lie with your hips against the wall and legs stretched out. Bend the knee, place the soles of your feet together, and open up the knees. Press the thighs gently.

Helps with hormonal imbalance, PCOS, menopausal women, and mood swings

Pancake stretch

How to do?

Lie down on your back with the hips pressed against the wall. Now open the legs in a wide split.

Releases emotional stress, boosts reproductive function, reduces period pain

Malasana

How to do?

Place knees together with the hips pressed against the wall. Now spread out into a squat position.

Good for digestive health, relieves constipation, improves sexual health

Supine twist

How to do?

While keeping the hips pressed to the wall, twist on either side and look at the opposite side while twisting.

Good for organ health and better breathing

What to keep in mind?

*Do these daily.

*Do preferably after a gap of two hours after meals.

*Do each asana for 2-3 minutes – spend a total of 15 min doing these asanas.

*Consciously release your muscular effort once you arrive at final posture.

Caution

*In case of back ache – use a pillow.

*In case of cervical pain – use a towel under neck.

*In case of pregnancy, avoid any pressure around stomach or abdomen. Avoid needle pose, supine twist and malasana.

*In case of vertigo, keep eyes closed and do it.

