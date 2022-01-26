Yoga trainer suggests ‘simple practise’ to beat insomnia

One of the many perils of urban lifestyle is insomnia or lack of adequate sleep that can make one feel tired and lethargic. While it is important to seek proper medical care if diagnosed with the condition, certain lifestyle tweaks, including in diet and fitness, can help.

As such, yoga trainer Mansi Gandhi suggested a simple yoga asana flow that can be done at night before hitting the bed to have a good night’s sleep.

“Insomnia seems to be a silent malady affecting many. You may suffer from it in bouts or it may be a part and parcel of your life. Whatever it may be, this simple practice that can be done in bed or just before you sleep, will calm you down like a nice cup of chamomile tea,” she said.

🧘Sit on your legs and bend forward.

🧘Then bring your hands near to your feet and rise up to stretch your upper body.

🧘Now sit in the butterfly pose without flapping your legs.

🧘Then lie down straight on the bed with the hands to your sides.

🧘Twist on each side

🧘Conclude with the bridge pose or raising your upper body while lying down and keeping your hands close to your feet.

She suggested doing the flow:

*Slowly with awareness

*On both sides taking three breaths on each side.

*In a calm environment.

“Give yourself time to do the practice. You will most likely need around 20 minutes,” she said.

Contra-indications

Lack of sleep can lead to several physical and mental health issues. “So please do take it seriously and get it checked if it’s long standing. This is only to help and shouldn’t be used as a cure,” she asserted.

Previously, Mansi also shared how gyan mudra can also help in treating insomnia.

“Hand gestures help stimulate various glands and systems to correct imbalances and strengthen ourselves,” said Gandhi.

🧘Bring the tip of the thumb and the index finger to touch each other.

🧘This mudra works best when practiced for 30 minutes each day.

🧘You can break it up into 15 minute blocks but is most effective when done continually.

Benefits of gyan mudra:

*Livens up the spirit, lifts your mood.

*Increases blood flow to the brain.

*Helps relax the body, taking the focus inwards.

*It is good to treat insomnia, diabetes, and headaches.

