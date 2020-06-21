International Yoga Day 2020: Build immunity with these 3 easy asanas

Here’s how you can build immunity with yoga. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how you can build immunity with yoga. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

All of us are vulnerable to that occasional flu, but there are some who are more susceptible to falling sick often. This lack of immunity is more pronounced today with the global pandemic. People with associated health conditions or low immunity are falling prey to the virus, says Shraddha Iyer, master yoga trainer, Sarva and Diva Yoga.

If you find yourself falling sick often, it is likely that your immune system needs a significant boost. While we thrive in our professional fields, we tend to de-prioritise our health. There is no one specific way to prevent seasonal disorders but you can surely improve your immunity and fight back. Yoga is a holistic lifestyle that can help you do this while also gaining overall physical and mental well-being.

Here are a few asanas that you can try to improve your immunity.

Matsyasana

Also known as the fish pose, this asana is famous as the “destroyer of all diseases”.

*Begin in the Shavasana or the lying down position keeping your back flat. Inhale and with the help of your forearms, lift your upper body – the chest, abdomen, shoulders and head off the mat.

*Push your head back such that your crown (top of the head) touches the floor.

*Arch your back and place both palms on the thighs or let them rest on the floor. Let the top of your head rest on the mat.

*Hold this pose for up to 30 seconds and release to return to the initial position. Relax and take a breath before beginning the process again. You can repeat this process for 5-7 times.

Benefits

Matsyasana is a fatigue reliever and works on increasing metabolism.

Utkatasana

*Start in tadasana. Take a deep breath and on the exhale, bend your knees and move your hips backward as if you are sitting on a chair.

*Raise your hands upward touching the ears, softening the shoulders. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths, try to stretch upwards if you can.

*Release your hands and return in the tadasana position. Utkatasana stimulates the heart and reduces stress.

Benefits

*Utkatasana or the chair pose works on increasing the strength and stamina in the legs promoting inner power, mentions Iyer.

*The regular practice of this asana can help you living an energetic and healthy life.

Vrikshasana

*Stand straight with your arms placed at the side of your body. Now, bend your right knee, lifting your right leg and placing it on the inner thigh of your left leg.

*Find your balance, keeping the left leg straight. Once you are comfortable in this position, raise your arms over your head into a namaste.

*Keep your spine straight and hold the posture for a few breaths. On the exhale, release the position, coming into the initial position.

*Repeat the same process with the other leg.

Benefits

Vrikshasana or the tree pose symbolises the still and serenity that we long for in the fast running and chaotic world. It helps you achieve a state of balance.

How can you reap optimum benefits?

Iyer explains, “Regular physical activity and an overall balanced lifestyle are key to staying healthy and building immunity. Yoga can not only help with this but also make us reach our full potential. To reap the immunity-boosting results of yoga, it is important to practice asanas every day and regularly. This will ensure that you help the body ward off infections and lead a healthy life.”

