Try these easy yoga poses to build immunity

Yoga postures not only help you achieve your fitness goals; they also help build immunity and take you a step forward on your journey towards holistic living. But if you have any doubts about it, take a look at celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar‘s Instagram post that had us glued.

In the post, she shared three poses from the Iyengar Yoga immunity-building yoga sequence, that have many benefits for the mind and body. Take a look:

The postures, performed using a yoga mat and a bolster with the support of a wall, can be performed by anyone looking to continue their practice at home during the lockdown period.

“When the SARS epidemic happened which also affected the respiratory tract, guruji (BKS Iyengar) released an immunity-building sequence. From that, I am demonstrating three poses that you can do with the help of just three things,” she mentioned in the video.

According to her, the poses help increase the blood circulation in the lower body, make one feel more positive and also build immunity.

What you need

*A wall

*A yoga mat

*A bolster

*Additionally, one could need a blanket and a chair

Adhomukhashvanasana

According to Diwekar, this posture works on the entire body. It works as a forward bend, a backward bend and also betters your inversions, which helps while performing challenging poses like Sirsana.

*With the support of a wall, balance your body on all four limbs, such that it forms a table-like structure.

*Exhale and gently lift your hips and straighten your elbows and knees. You need to ensure your body forms an inverted ‘V’.

*Your hands should be in line with your shoulders, and your feet in line with your hips. Make sure your toes point outwards.

*Now, press your hands into the ground and lengthen your neck. Push your chest towards your thighs and your thighs towards the wall.

*Hold for a few seconds, then bend your knees and return to the tabletop position.

Alternatively, when the pose is performed as part of the immunity sequence, Diwekar showed how one can rest their head on a bolster which helps relieve symptoms of headache or cold. As per Diwekar, one should start from a minute and build it up to five minutes.

Uttanasana

*Stand next to a wall, but keep some distance.

*Push your buttocks towards the wall, so that they become elevated. Squeeze your shoulder blades together and push them towards your hips.

*Lift your thighs up and roll them inside. Open your chest and put your head down.

*Alternatively, use a bolster to keep your head down and if the head doesn’t touch the bolster, keep a blanket over it. Now release.

One can also fold and keep another blanket if the head is not able to touch the blanket. Or, you could also use a chair.

Prasarita Padottanasana

*Stand with your legs wide apart and place your hands on the ground.

*Lift your knees. Roll your thighs inside.

*You can elevate your hips with the support of the wall.

*Don’t bend your knees.

*Now release your head down.

*Use a bolster, a blanket or two with the hip remaining the tallest part.

Are you giving them a try?

